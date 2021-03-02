‘We went from zero to 60 in the first two months’: Prince Harry on dating Meghan Markle

"We went from zero to 60 in the first two months," Prince Harry revealed to James Corden on dating Meghan Markle. (Source: AP)

Among the numerous things Prince Harry spoke about in the delightful interview with British comedian James Corden on The Late Late Show with James Corden, he also revealed a few interesting tidbits about his love story with his wife, Meghan Markle.

Recalling the early days of dating, he said: “We got to spend an enormous amount of time, just the two of us. There were no distractions, and that was great, it was an amazing thing. We went from zero to 60 in the first two months.”

The 36-year-old continued how he realised early on that it was going to be serious with Meghan. “The second date… I was starting to think wow this is pretty special,” he told Corden, while cruising through Los Angeles in a double-decker bus.

He added on asked why, “We hit it off with each other. We were so comfortable in each other’s company.”

The former royals were introduced by a mutual friend, a detail revealed by Harry himself in an interview with BBC following his engagement announcement after a year of dating in 2017.

The couple is said to have gone on their first date in July 2016 at Soho House on Dean Street in London.

“I was beautifully surprised when I walked into that room and saw her,” Harry said of their first meeting in the BBC interview.

“I was like, Okay, well, I’m really gonna have to up my game!”

Meghan said that upon hearing she was being set up with Prince Harry, she simply asked the mutual friend: “Is he nice?”

“I didn’t know much about him, and so the only thing that I had asked her when she said that she wanted to set us up, was… ‘well is he nice?’” she recalled.

Meghan went on to say that if he “wasn’t kind”, then “it didn’t seem like it would make sense”.

She continued: “So, we went and met for a drink, and then I think very quickly into that we said, ‘Well what are we doing tomorrow? We should meet again.’”

The couple then went on a second date the following evening which was subsequently followed by their first trip together to Botswana.

“So then we were really by ourselves,” Harry added. “Which I think, which was crucial to me to make sure we had a chance to get to know each other.”

