President Murmu recalls going numb after PM Modi’s call; expert decodes reactions

What happens when your life changes in a single phone call? President Droupadi Murmu once recalled her experience when Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed her that she was being considered for the country’s highest constitutional office; her “hands and feet went numb,” and she was unable to speak.

Psychiatrists say such reactions are not unusual when the brain is confronted with a moment of immense surprise, pressure, or responsibility. Speaking to Smriti Irani on All India Radio program ‘Nayi Soch Nayi Kahani’, Murmu recounted how she learned about her presidential candidature while at home in Odisha, where poor network connectivity had initially prevented officials from reaching her.

Recalling the conversation, Murmu said: “Dusri taraf se maine pradhanmantri ji ka awaz suna to phir unhone bola, ‘Droupadi ji apko ye hum banana chahte hain.’ Mere hath paon poora sunn ho gaya. Mai bol nahi paayi. Maine bola, ‘theek hai, ap soch rahe haina to ap mere par itna vishwas kar rahe hain’

(When I heard the prime minister’s voice on the other end, he told me, ‘Droupadi ji, we would like to make you the presidential candidate.’ My hands and feet went completely numb. I couldn’t speak. I simply said, ‘If you have thought of me for this, it means you have placed so much trust in me’).”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

President Murmuru was in her hometown in Odisha when she got the call about her candidature (Image: Facebook/PresidentofIndia) President Murmuru was in her hometown in Odisha when she got the call about her candidature (Image: Facebook/PresidentofIndia)

Her description struck a chord because many people have experienced something similar – feeling physically frozen, numb, or unable to speak when confronted with life-changing news. According to Dr Sharadhi C, Consultant – Psychiatry, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, such reactions are surprisingly common.

“When a person receives sudden and life-changing news, the brain reacts very quickly to the emotional shock. The brain’s stress centre, called the amygdala, becomes highly active and signals the body to release stress hormones like adrenaline and cortisol,” she explained.

Story continues below this ad

This reaction is part of the body’s natural “fight, flight, or freeze” response. As the body prepares itself, the heart starts beating faster, and blood flow shifts toward organs and muscles considered essential for responding to the situation. This can create unusual physical sensations.

Why do hands and feet sometimes feel numb?

According to Dr Sharadhi, the sudden rush of stress hormones can temporarily alter how the body feels. “Because of this sudden change, some people may feel numbness, tingling, weakness, or heaviness in their hands and feet. The mind is also trying to understand the emotional importance of the moment,” she said.

Importantly, this reaction is not limited to fear or bad news. “Such reactions are normal during intense surprise, pressure, happiness, fear, or responsibility.”

In Murmu’s case, the moment carried not only surprise but also the weight of an extraordinary responsibility, making the reaction understandable.

Story continues below this ad

Why do people go speechless?

Murmu’s experience of being unable to speak is also something psychologists frequently observe during highly emotional situations. “Becoming temporarily unable to speak during overwhelming emotional moments is a common human response,” Dr Sharadhi revealed.

Whether the trigger is joy, shock, pressure, fear, or disbelief, the brain can become emotionally overloaded for a brief period. “The amygdala, which processes emotions, becomes highly active and may interrupt the normal thinking and speaking functions controlled by other parts of the brain. This is known as the ‘freeze response’, which is part of the body’s natural survival system,” she explained.

As a result, a person may struggle to find words, remain silent, or even feel emotionally blank for a few moments.

“During this moment, the mind needs time to process what has happened before reacting normally. Once the brain calms down, speech and responses usually return to normal.”

Story continues below this ad

In other words, going speechless after receiving life-changing news is not a sign of weakness or loss of control. It is often the brain’s way of pausing to absorb a moment that suddenly feels much bigger than anything it had anticipated.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.