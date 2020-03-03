Post-wedding blues are real; here’s what you should know

For women, especially, marriage is a huge adjustment, because many of them have to leave the comfort of their house and begin life anew with another family. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) For women, especially, marriage is a huge adjustment, because many of them have to leave the comfort of their house and begin life anew with another family. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Many couples consider wedding to be an important milestone. The union of cultures and families, along with the celebration of love, makes for a happy occasion. Planning starts months in advance; among other things, the wedding wardrobe has to be selected, the guest list has to be prepared, the wedding venue has to be decided and booked, and the honeymoon has to be meticulously planned. This leaves little time for the couple to process its own feelings. Which is why, once the celebratory storm goes by and real life begins, the post-wedding blues begin to kick in. Brides, more than grooms are believed to be inundated by it.

What is it?

To put it simply, post-wedding blues mean a feeling of melancholy after days of celebration. It is the sinking-in of the feeling that the wedding is over and marriage has begun. It is more common than you think and many new brides around the world (and sometimes their grooms, too) go through it. In fact, many studies have suggested the same. According to a 2018 study conducted by the Bowling Green State University in the US, of the 152 female respondents, 12 per cent felt depressed after their wedding. And it is normal to feel a little dazed and moody after the wedding, experts say. But, remember that the blues can negatively impact your married life, as well. And if you feel it is taking control over your life, try some things for relief.

How to beat the blues?

* Wedding versus marriage: Understand that wedding and marriage are different. While your wedding may be over, your married life has begun. So, you need to consciously shift your focus back from the excitement of having lived the best day of your life, to living with your partner for the rest of your life. Work on and establish your relationship.

* Process your feelings: For women, especially, marriage is a huge adjustment, because many of them have to leave the comfort of their house and begin life anew with another family. This major development can leave them sad. Additionally, they may also miss their families. During this period of transition, mixed feelings can take over, and experts say it is important to process rather than ignore them. Know that sadness will be inevitable, but you are still connected to them. Start your new life with a bit of positivity.

* Spouse time: Spend time with your spouse. As mentioned before, you need to establish your relationship. Even if you have known them for years, you need to work on redefining the relationship, now that you are married. Also remember that this is an adjustment period for them, too. So find the intimacy and comfort and beat the post-wedding blues.

* Make every day count: Some people think that the wedding and honeymoon were the only exciting things, and that real life is going to get monotonous eventually. But, it doesn’t have to! You can bring a lot of excitement by planning romantic dinners, weekend getaways, late-night movies, or doing absolutely anything that both of you love and enjoy.

* Counselling: Alternatively, you can turn to a relationship expert and seek help before/after you get married. Do not see this as a problem, or something to be ashamed about. If anything, it shows your interest in keeping the relationship healthy, and the marriage happy.

