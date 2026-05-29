‘Knew about Soni before mother did’: Pooja Bhatt on family separation; why transparency matters

When long-term relationships break down and new partners enter the picture, the emotional impact is rarely limited to only two people. In a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani, actor Pooja Bhatt reflected on a personal conversation she once had with Soni Razdan about the circumstances surrounding Mahesh Bhatt’s first marriage.

Recalling the discussion, Pooja said, “Soni had a heart-to-heart conversation with me… She said, ‘Pooja, I too feel so guilty, felt very guilty’. I told her with all of my heart, ‘Soni, you could not have broken up a relationship that was together. There is no space for anybody in a relationship that is solid unless there are crevices there or something was lacking so somebody else could come and find that space.’”

Pooja also spoke about how her father chose to communicate the change in the family directly to her. She shared, “In fact, I knew about Soni before my mother did. He woke me up and said, ‘I have to let you know that I have met this lady and I am going to be moving out. It doesn’t mean that I love you any less, and I will always be there.’ I said agar woh mujhe nahi kahega to kisko kahega? (If he won’t say it to me, then who will he say it to?) I would rather have heard it from my father’s mouth or my mother’s mouth than hear it from Stardust magazine, Cine Blitz or the mohalla.” She further acknowledged that while she witnessed her mother’s pain, her parents still “always maintained decorum and grace with each other.”

So, are relationship breakdowns usually the result of one person or one event?

Counselling psychologist Athul Raj tells indianexpress.com, “Most relationships do not fall apart overnight. A new relationship or an affair may become the visible breaking point, but emotionally, the distance usually begins much earlier. Years of feeling unseen, unheard, emotionally lonely, constantly criticised, or quietly disconnected can slowly build underneath the surface. People naturally look for one person to blame because it makes the pain easier to organise emotionally.”

But relationships are rarely that simple. “One person may make a deeply hurtful decision, and accountability matters, but often that decision emerges within a relationship that was already struggling in ways nobody openly acknowledged. In therapy, I often see couples who stopped feeling emotionally close long before the relationship officially ended,’ shares Raj.

Transparency and age-appropriate communication when children are processing separation

Children notice far more than adults think they do. They may not fully understand what is happening, but they can feel tension, silence, distance, and emotional shifts inside the home.

“What affects children deeply is not only separation, but the confusion of sensing something is wrong while nobody speaks about it honestly. In many families, children are expected to quietly adjust without anyone naming what is emotionally changing around them. That can leave them anxious and emotionally isolated. Children do not need every detail, but they do need honesty that feels steady and appropriate for their age. When communication is clear and grounded, children are less likely to blame themselves or carry silent fears alone,” states Raj.