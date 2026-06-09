Expert weighs in on Pooja Bhatt’s romance with Bobby Deol: ‘It worked till it didn’t’

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Relationships that end are often spoken about in terms of heartbreak, conflict, or failure. But sometimes, people look back at former relationships with warmth, gratitude, and emotional maturity, acknowledging that a connection may have been meaningful even if it did not last forever. In a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani, actor Pooja Bhatt reflected on her past relationship with Bobby Deol with notable affection and restraint.
Speaking about him, she said, “Of course. What’s not to fall in love with?” Recalling that phase of her life, she added, “It was a magical time of my life, and he was a magical human being to be with.” At the same time, she firmly refused to publicly dissect the reasons behind their breakup, saying, “I don’t think it is in good taste to sit down today and talk about why my relationship with him ended or was… It was. We never denied it.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Pooja also spoke about the importance of respecting present relationships and shared histories, particularly after both people have moved on in life. She said, “I am not going to trivialise that equation. The time I have spent with somebody… By getting into the why it didn’t work or… It worked till it didn’t work. That’s it.” Stressing the importance of emotional dignity, she further added, “Dignity and grace for the present, for not only your own life but for the people who have been in your life, and the people who they have in their life, is a very important thing to maintain.”
Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist, The Answer Room, tells indianexpress.com, “As a psychotherapist, I believe the ability to speak about former relationships with acceptance rather than resentment often comes from emotional processing, self-awareness, and nervous system regulation. Many people stay stuck in anger because blame can temporarily protect them from grief, rejection, guilt, or feelings of inadequacy. However, individuals who heal with emotional maturity usually allow themselves to fully experience the loss instead of suppressing it or turning it into hostility.”
A healthy breakup narrative develops when people stop viewing relationships as “wasted time” and begin recognising them as experiences that offered learning, companionship, growth, or insight into their own patterns and needs. Emotional maturity also involves understanding that two people can care for each other deeply and still not be compatible long-term. “Support systems, therapy, boundaries after separation, and self-reflection play an important role in helping individuals move from emotional reactivity to acceptance. Healing does not always mean forgetting the pain — it means no longer carrying it as bitterness,” states Khangarot.
When people repeatedly revisit painful details publicly or remain emotionally entangled through blame, retaliation, or oversharing, it can prolong grief, anger, and nervous system distress. Khangarot confirms that maintaining dignity and respectful communication “helps individuals process the ending without continuously reopening emotional wounds.” It also prevents impulsive reactions driven by hurt, which people may later regret. Psychologically, boundaries create emotional safety, allowing space for reflection, acceptance, and rebuilding one’s sense of self outside the relationship.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.