Expert weighs in on Pooja Bhatt’s romance with Bobby Deol: ‘It worked till it didn’t’

Relationships that end are often spoken about in terms of heartbreak, conflict, or failure. But sometimes, people look back at former relationships with warmth, gratitude, and emotional maturity, acknowledging that a connection may have been meaningful even if it did not last forever. In a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani, actor Pooja Bhatt reflected on her past relationship with Bobby Deol with notable affection and restraint.

Speaking about him, she said, “Of course. What’s not to fall in love with?” Recalling that phase of her life, she added, “It was a magical time of my life, and he was a magical human being to be with.” At the same time, she firmly refused to publicly dissect the reasons behind their breakup, saying, “I don’t think it is in good taste to sit down today and talk about why my relationship with him ended or was… It was. We never denied it.”