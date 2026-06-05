’12 good years doesn’t mean 50 bad…’: Why Pooja Bedi chose divorce; expert weighs in

Pooja Bedi’s personal journey offers a nuanced look at marriage, identity, and separation. After a promising start in films with Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, she chose to step away from her career following her marriage to Farhan Furniturewala.

Reflecting on that phase on Jos Alukkas’ YouTube channel, she shared that in 1994, “there wasn’t that much of an uproar as it is today,” after she married a Muslim man. She added, “This sentiment of Muslim and Hindu, which is so sad because when I was growing up, it was actually true democracy and truly secular in so many ways.”

She described her former in-laws as “conventional” and explained that expressing her own identity within that environment could have caused discomfort, which influenced her decision to leave films. “I thought to myself that if I am going to be a wife and a daughter-in-law, I think I should aim to be the best version of that. That’s my new avatar,” she said, also pointing out that at the time, marriage was often seen as the end of an actor’s career.