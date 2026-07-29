Pitch-a-friend dating trend: Why singles are ditching apps for friend-led matchmaking

After years of swiping through dating apps, many singles are looking for more meaningful ways to meet people face-to-face. One of the latest trends gaining traction is the ‘pitch-a-friend’ event, where friends create short PowerPoint presentations introducing their single friends to a room full of potential matches. Blending humour, storytelling and personal recommendations, these events aim to make dating feel less transactional and more social by helping people connect through trusted introductions rather than carefully curated dating profiles.

The format is simple but different from traditional singles mixers. Friends take the stage to deliver a three-to-five-minute presentation explaining why their friend is a great catch, after which attendees mingle and strike up conversations with anyone whose pitch caught their attention.

According to a report by The News & Observer, this concept has expanded to more than 50 cities across over 30 U.S. states and 10 countries, with events commonly hosted in breweries and bars. Supporters believe that arriving with a friend and learning about someone’s personality before meeting them helps reduce the pressure often associated with dating events.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

The rise of these events also reflects growing dissatisfaction with online dating. According to a 2024 Ofcom report cited by The Guardian, the number of people using the 10 most popular dating apps declined by 16 per cent year-on-year. As the trend spreads internationally, it raises interesting questions about whether friendship-led introductions can offer a healthier and more effective alternative to app-based dating.

Why people are experiencing dating app fatigue

Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist, The Answer Room, tells indianexpress.com, “Many people are experiencing dating app fatigue because constant swiping can start feeling repetitive, transactional, and emotionally exhausting. People invest time in conversations that often go nowhere, face ghosting, mixed intentions, and the pressure to present a ‘perfect’ version of themselves. For many South Asians, this is further complicated by family expectations, safety concerns, and uncertainty about whether someone is looking for a serious relationship or casual dating.”

As a psychologist, she believes friendship-led, in-person events like ‘Pitch-a-Friend’ offer a healthier alternative for some people. “When friends introduce someone, there is often a basic layer of social accountability and trust. Meeting in a group setting also reduces the intensity of one-on-one dating pressure and allows people to observe humour, kindness, confidence, and communication in real time — qualities that are harder to judge through photos and bios. These events may not guarantee compatibility, but they can create more authentic, human connections than endless swiping.”

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Friend introductions and first impressions

Click on each point below to explore the benefits and challenges of being ‘pitched’ by a friend:

🤝 Why friend introductions can help A trusted friend’s introduction can certainly create a more authentic first impression because the focus often shifts from a curated profile to real-life interaction. Friends usually highlight qualities like kindness, humour, reliability, and values rather than just appearance, which can help people connect more naturally. In India, where social circles still play a significant role in relationships, a mutual friend may also provide an added sense of safety and trust. ⚠️ Potential downsides That said, there are potential downsides. A glowing introduction can create unrealistic expectations, making both people feel they have to live up to a certain image. Friends may also feel responsible if things don’t work out, and the individuals involved might hesitate to be honest to avoid awkwardness within the social circle. 💬 What really matters As a psychologist, Khangarot sees these events as a conversation starter rather than a compatibility test. Healthy relationships still depend on open communication, shared values, mutual respect, and taking the time to know each other beyond anyone else’s recommendation. Story continues below this ad

Beyond romance: The mental health benefits of social events

Khangarot notes that one of the biggest advantages of events like these is that they don’t have to end in romance to be meaningful. “Many people attend hoping to meet a partner but leave with new friendships, professional connections, or simply the reassurance that others share similar experiences.”

Research consistently suggests that face-to-face social interactions are associated with better psychological wellbeing. “Spending time with others in person can increase feelings of connection, reduce loneliness, improve mood, and strengthen social support—all of which are protective factors for mental health. While one event won’t eliminate loneliness, regularly participating in communities built around shared interests can help people develop more fulfilling social networks,” shares Khangarot.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.