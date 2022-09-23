scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

‘I’m ready to meet me’: Pinkie Roshan pens a powerful note on self love

"I have finally learnt to forgive myself and others truly," Pinkie Roshan wrote in the Instagram post

Pinkie Roshan writes an inspiring note

There is nothing like too much self-love, and one must never shy away from embracing the self. Setting the perfect example is actor Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan who recently penned a powerful note on being “joyful” despite the many challenges life has thrown at her.

“From a post not long ago I mentioned, I’m ready to meet me! This is a very special post I’m writing for me. The slight greys show my experiences over time…the fine lines on my face, especially around the eye area, show me (that) I have accepted myself the way I am…the bright pink colour of my spectacle shows I’m joyful even though I have had many unmeasurable challenges, emotional traumas, I have experienced sadness, happiness, sorrow, grief, with gratitude for all the things that I have had or not had,” the 67-year-old wrote.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan)

 

According to Pinkie, “This is the true meaning…that I have lived life with filters and at times no filters. The sparkle in my eyes show me how one evolves truly. I have finally learnt to forgive myself and others truly. I will continue to keep checking on myself with the promises I made to myself. I will maintain that smile to make my parents proud of me,” Pinkie wrote.

Expressing love for her parents, she added, “Love you mummy and daddy. I will not let myself down no matter what life has to throw at me. I am my mirror image. Miss you mummy and daddy.”

Many of her followers appreciated her note. One commented, “Sending you love”, while another wrote, “Very inspiring and insightful”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-09-2022 at 07:00:05 pm
