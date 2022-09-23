‘I’m ready to meet me’: Pinkie Roshan pens a powerful note on self love

There is nothing like too much self-love, and one must never shy away from embracing the self. Setting the perfect example is actor Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan who recently penned a powerful note on being “joyful” despite the many challenges life has thrown at her.

“From a post not long ago I mentioned, I’m ready to meet me! This is a very special post I’m writing for me. The slight greys show my experiences over time…the fine lines on my face, especially around the eye area, show me (that) I have accepted myself the way I am…the bright pink colour of my spectacle shows I’m joyful even though I have had many unmeasurable challenges, emotional traumas, I have experienced sadness, happiness, sorrow, grief, with gratitude for all the things that I have had or not had,” the 67-year-old wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan)

According to Pinkie, “This is the true meaning…that I have lived life with filters and at times no filters. The sparkle in my eyes show me how one evolves truly. I have finally learnt to forgive myself and others truly. I will continue to keep checking on myself with the promises I made to myself. I will maintain that smile to make my parents proud of me,” Pinkie wrote.

Expressing love for her parents, she added, “Love you mummy and daddy. I will not let myself down no matter what life has to throw at me. I am my mirror image. Miss you mummy and daddy.”

Many of her followers appreciated her note. One commented, “Sending you love”, while another wrote, “Very inspiring and insightful”.

