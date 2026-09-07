‘Pheromone maxxing’: Why some people are ditching showers and deodorant to boost attraction

A new dating trend called ‘pheromone maxxing’ is making an unusual promise: that doing less to control your natural body odour could make you more attractive. Circulating on TikTok as part of the broader looksmaxxing culture, the trend encourages some people to skip deodorant and showers to amplify their ‘natural musk’.

According to a report by Vice, the idea is built around the belief that human body odour contains pheromones capable of influencing attraction. The trend has also been linked to how social media shapes ideas about attraction and masculinity. A mental health expert can help explain why people may become drawn to extreme appearance or dating ‘optimisation’ trends, how social media can reinforce these behaviours, and when experimentation with attraction crosses into unhealthy or compulsive behaviour.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Why extreme dating trends become appealing

Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist at The Answer Room, tells indianexpress.com, “From a psychological perspective, people may be drawn to extreme dating or self-optimisation trends such as ‘pheromone maxxing’ because they offer a simple explanation and a sense of control over complex experiences like attraction, confidence and rejection. When someone feels insecure or uncertain, a specific ‘hack’ can feel more manageable than addressing deeper issues of self-esteem, social anxiety, or relationship patterns. Social media can amplify this through algorithms that reward novelty, certainty, and dramatic transformations.”

When appearance experimentation becomes excessive

People naturally experiment with their hygiene, appearance, and behaviour, Khangarot notes, because attraction, social acceptance and self-expression are important psychological needs. Factors such as low self-esteem, fear of rejection, social comparison, past experiences of criticism, perfectionism, and a strong need for validation can intensify this behaviour. Social media can further reinforce the belief that attractiveness must be constantly optimised.

The expert mentions that experimentation becomes concerning “when appearance-related behaviours are driven less by personal choice and more by anxiety, shame or an inability to tolerate perceived imperfections.” Khangarot states that warning signs include excessive checking or grooming, repeated reassurance-seeking, rigid routines, significant time or financial investment, avoiding social situations because of appearance concerns, or feeling unable to stop despite negative consequences.

“The key distinction is flexibility and functioning: healthy experimentation can be enjoyable and adaptable, whereas compulsive behaviour feels difficult to control and begins interfering with relationships, work, finances or emotional wellbeing. In such cases, exploring the underlying insecurity or anxiety is often more helpful than focusing solely on appearance,” explains Khangarot.

Story continues below this ad

Warning signs of unhealthy attraction optimisation

Quick Quiz See if you can answer this: Which is a warning sign that attraction optimisation may be becoming unhealthy? A. Developing greater self-awareness and confidence. B. Trying new activities while staying consistent with your values. C. Obsessively tracking your appearance, seeking constant reassurance or changing your personality solely to become more desirable. D. Making reasonable changes that improve your overall well-being. Reveal the answer ✅ Correct answer: C Story continues below this ad Khangarot says that healthy self-improvement should increase confidence, flexibility, and a sense of agency. It becomes concerning when attraction optimisation turns compulsive or externally driven. Warning signs include repeatedly checking your appearance, obsessively tracking attractiveness, spending excessive time or money on optimisation, constantly comparing yourself with others online, or believing that romantic success determines your worth. Restricting food, neglecting responsibilities, using unsafe products, or changing your personality solely to secure a partner are also red flags. The goal of healthy self-improvement should be to expand your life, not to make your self-worth dependent on being desired by someone else.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.