People are struggling in lockdown to support partners emotionally, study finds

To say that the lockdown has caused some emotional hiccups, would be a huge understatement. People around the world are struggling to cope, and now a recent study has found that more than one third of young people have struggled to emotionally support their partners in lockdown.

Those surveyed for the research were people across all age groups, of which those aged between 16 and 34, said they may have experienced difficulties in their relationship in the pandemic. Some 28 per cent (or 1 in 4 adults) said they are anxious about their relationship changing post lockdown, as compared to 17 per cent across all age groups, who felt the same. It was conducted by relationships charity ‘Relate’ on some 2,058 adults in the UK.

Nearly one in three respondents in the 16-34 age group said they were worried about feeling lonely for when their partner would stop working from home, and go back to work. Additionally, more than 23 per cent of people said they were worried jealousy would become a factor and a big issue in their relationship once again when the lockdown ends.

But, the survey also highlighted some positive outcomes. For instance, one out of 10 respondents across age groups said that the lockdown has helped them to realise that they want to propose to their partner and spend their life together. And 41 per cent of male respondents admitted to having become more comfortable about having frank and open conversations with their loved ones, especially on difficult topics, The Independent reports. Thirty-five per cent of women said they felt the same.

While 45 per cent respondents said they felt emotionally closer to their parents, 41 per cent said they have realised their parents’ importance in lockdown.

