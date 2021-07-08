People are making out. Everywhere

Written by Valeriya Safronova

On a Thursday afternoon in June, just days before the summer solstice, the scene in Hudson River Park looked straight out of a Thomas Cole painting: bees and butterflies dancing in the air, the water sparkling in the distance, its less attractive parts smoothed out by the midday sun.

Plenty of couples were expressing their affection as if they had seen the tabloid photos of a lip-locked Bennifer as a sign from the universe that being touchy, romantic and happy in public was OK again. A pair pressed their faces together beneath a tree, turning this way and that way for selfies. A few feet away, two bodies were intertwined on the ground, their heads hidden by a flannel shirt. Two others lay side by side, gazing up at the limbs and leaves of a lush tree. Around 7:30 pm, at Brass Monkey in the meatpacking district, the scene was less nuzzle, more thirsty. All three floors of the establishment were packed with people on their second or third drinks. Two days earlier, virtually all restrictions on New York’s bars and restaurants had been lifted. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Groups of friends stood mere inches from one another but remained locked in their circles, like cliques at a middle-school dance. One woman, a confident and experienced dater, whispered that she had forgotten how to strike up a conversation with a stranger.But based on the observations of Marisol Delarosa, the managing partner of Brass Monkey, it wouldn’t be long before traffic jams began to form at the bar, created by “people who are so enamoured that they don’t realise what’s happening around them.” In June, she said, the voraciousness among the bar’s patrons was next-level. A couple share a kiss at Union Pool in the Williamsburg neighbourhood in New York on June 26, 2021. (Source: Elizabeth Bick/The New York Times) A couple share a kiss at Union Pool in the Williamsburg neighbourhood in New York on June 26, 2021. (Source: Elizabeth Bick/The New York Times) “When we first reopened with restrictions in April, there were still a lot of, ‘How do we do this? Do we shake hands?’” Delarosa said. “Since the restrictions have been erased, it’s like a faucet has been turned on. The hesitation is gone. “Everyone’s kind of slightly lowered their standards or maybe opened up their idea of what they find attractive,” Delarosa added. She recently overheard a customer tell a friend, “I’d make out with him. Before the pandemic, probably not.” Delarosa, like her patrons, feels the tension between a full reopening and the possibility that one of the new coronavirus variants could shut everything down again. “You have to live your life now,” she said. “People are full-on swallowing each other’s faces on Friday and Saturday nights.” That evening, the streets of lower Manhattan were so crowded, a visitor could be forgiven for thinking she had forgotten a national holiday. (To be fair, it was Pride Month.) A line snaked down West Fourth Street, ending at the entrance to the Cubbyhole, a gay bar. On Greenwich Avenue, crowds spilt out of Fiddlesticks Pub, the mass of bodies sweaty in the still-hot air. At Greenwich Treehouse, where some breathing room remained, a tray covered with Jell-O shots appeared, and with it, a sense of bawdy, gaudy rebirth.