Parineeti Chopra reveals how she and Raghav Chadha keep their marriage ‘pure and normal’

Parineeti Chopra recently described something she and Raghav Chadha were clear about from the beginning of their relationship: they would remain friends and equals, and the baggage of their careers and outside lives would not enter their private relationship. “Raghav and I had very clear conversations since day one. It was just no other way. We are like friends. We are actually equals, with no baggage from our careers or our outside world in our relationship. When we are alone with each other in our night suits, it is the purest relationship. Raghav and I are very clear that our personal lives will remain pure and normal, and as banal, boring, and mundane as a couple can be. Our only fight would ever be if anybody treated the other person unequally. Whether it is parenting, household, life…all my life I dreamt of that. I wanted that,” the Shaque: Trust No One actor told Nayandeep Rakshit on his podcast.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and relationship breakthrough coach, reflected on her candid expression and told indianexpress.com that it is a powerful relationship principle within that seemingly simple idea. “Most adults spend years building identities outside the home. We become professionals, entrepreneurs, actors, politicians, homemakers, parents and providers. The world attaches different amounts of money, influence and recognition to those roles. But relationships begin to suffer when external hierarchy becomes internal hierarchy — when what one person earns or achieves begins determining whose time, exhaustion, ambition or opinion matters more,” she mentioned.

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A successful career may give someone authority at work. It should never automatically give them rank in a marriage.

Equality becomes difficult when life becomes unequal

It is relatively easy to speak about equality when both careers are progressing together. The real test arrives when life changes. “One partner receives a major promotion while the other loses a job. A baby arrives and one career slows down. An ageing parent needs care. The family relocates for one person’s opportunity. One partner begins earning significantly more while the other temporarily earns nothing. These changes do not merely affect schedules and finances. They can quietly alter power within a relationship,” noted Delnna.

Parineeti’s reference to being together in their night suits is a beautiful metaphor for intimacy. “Public life requires performance. We dress for roles, manage impressions and carry responsibilities. Home should be one of the places where those costumes can come off,” expressed Delnna.

Relationships need to have equality (Photo: Freepik) Relationships need to have equality (Photo: Freepik)

That doesn’t mean couples shouldn’t discuss work. “Partners should share professional successes, failures and worries. The problem isn’t bringing work conversations home. It is bringing work hierarchy home,” said Delnna.

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Popular culture often associates love with intensity — chemistry, travel, surprises and grand gestures. Long-term relationships, however, are largely built in ordinary moments. Predictability can also be psychologically comforting. “People accustomed to turbulent relationships sometimes mistake anxiety for chemistry — uncertainty, withdrawal, and reconciliation can create tremendous emotional intensity. Secure love can feel quieter because you no longer have to wonder constantly whether the other person will disappear. Peace is not the absence of passion. Healthy relationships still need curiosity, playfulness, intimacy and growth. They simply do not require chaos to feel alive,” expressed Delnna.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.