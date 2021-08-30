Parineeti Chopra shares ‘habits of happy people’; take a look

Updated: August 30, 2021 6:21:29 pm
Parineeti Chopra has been spreading sunshine and happy vibes with her posts on self-love and positivity these days.
In a similar vein, The Girl on the Train actor recently shared yet another post that lists the ‘habits of happy people’. Take a look.
*Ignore nonsense
*Talk less
*Learn new skills
*Help less fortunate
*Laugh
*Wake up early
*No entitlement
Aptly, her Instagram bio also reads, “Be kind, always ☀️”.
Of late, many celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Sameera Reddy, and Sonali Bendre have opened up about the need to focus on self-development and self-love for better mental, physical and emotional health.
The Saina actor, who recently came back to India after a holiday, is often seen sharing glimpses of her family, fitness, and some special moments of life.
