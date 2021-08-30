Parineeti Chopra shares ‘habits of happy people’; take a look

Parineeti Chopra has been spreading sunshine and happy vibes with her posts on self-love and positivity these days.

In a similar vein, The Girl on the Train actor recently shared yet another post that lists the ‘habits of happy people’. Take a look.

Parineeti Chopra shared a post on ‘healthy’ habits to cultivate. (Source: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram Stories) Parineeti Chopra shared a post on ‘healthy’ habits to cultivate. (Source: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram Stories)

*Ignore nonsense

*Talk less

*Learn new skills

*Help less fortunate

*Laugh

*Wake up early

*No entitlement

Aptly, her Instagram bio also reads, “Be kind, always ☀️”.

Of late, many celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Sameera Reddy, and Sonali Bendre have opened up about the need to focus on self-development and self-love for better mental, physical and emotional health.

The Saina actor, who recently came back to India after a holiday, is often seen sharing glimpses of her family, fitness, and some special moments of life.

