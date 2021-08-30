scorecardresearch
Monday, August 30, 2021
Parineeti Chopra shares ‘habits of happy people’; take a look

From talking less to learning new skills, here's all that features on Parineeti Chopra's list

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 30, 2021 6:21:29 pm
Parineeti Chopra, Parineeti Chopra news, Parineeti Chopra habits of healthy people, Parineeti Chopra fitness, Parineeti Chopra self love, Parineeti Chopra self development, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, Parineeti Chopra absParineeti Chopra shared an interesting post. (Source: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra has been spreading sunshine and happy vibes with her posts on self-love and positivity these days.

In a similar vein, The Girl on the Train actor recently shared yet another post that lists the ‘habits of happy people’. Take a look.

ALSO READ |This green juice is a ‘new addition’ to Parineeti Chopra’s life; check it out
Parineeti Chopra shared a post on ‘healthy’ habits to cultivate. (Source: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram Stories)

*Ignore nonsense
*Talk less
*Learn new skills
*Help less fortunate
*Laugh
*Wake up early
*No entitlement

 

Aptly, her Instagram bio also reads, “Be kind, always ☀️”.

 

Of late, many celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Sameera Reddy, and Sonali Bendre have opened up about the need to focus on self-development and self-love for better mental, physical and emotional health.

 

The Saina actor, who recently came back to India after a holiday, is often seen sharing glimpses of her family, fitness, and some special moments of life.

