Palak Tiwari on ‘micro-cheating’ and subtle red flags damaging modern relationships

Palak Tiwari holds an advanced degree in decoding dating terminology, majoring in detecting red flags. In a recent interview, the Bhootnii actor shared her hot take on the latest trend of micro-cheating, listing out the habits she would consider unacceptable in her relationship.

“Finding another person really hot, deleting text messages — even when there’s nothing sus in them. The fact that you thought there was something worth hiding — that’s micro cheating. Or say, I’m in a relationship, and I’m meeting XYZ guy at a certain place, and I get ready extra good,” she said on The South Delhi Girls podcast.

Unlike traditional cheating, micro-cheating is a trend that is used to describe behaviours not usually considered true infidelity, but may have some indicators of infidelity, such as dishonesty and secrecy, while in a committed relationship.

While this may seem trivial or easy to brush off, it can still hurt your partner and your relationship.

Relationship coach Ekta Dixit explains that micro-cheating is a set of subtle and seemingly harmless actions that can breach the boundaries of a committed relationship. It involves engaging in behaviours that may not be physically or sexually explicit but still involve emotional or romantic connections with someone outside the relationship.

According to her, these acts fall short of outright physical or emotional betrayal but encompass behaviours that can breach a couple’s spoken or unspoken norms, trust, and boundaries in other ways.

What is micro cheating in relationships? (Magific) What is micro cheating in relationships? (Magific)

Understanding why

The number one sign that somebody is micro-cheating could mean prioritising someone else–and their feelings, approval, or attention–over their partner. So micro-cheating can start off innocently, but eventually end up as adultery.

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Dixit explained that micro-cheating can erode your partner’s trust because every individual’s perception of cheating can be different. “When emotional energy is directed outside the relationship, it can diminish the desire for closeness and intimacy within the committed partnership. This can lead to feelings of neglect, rejection, or a lack of fulfillment,” she said.

Moreover, suspecting micro-cheating can have a significant impact on an individual’s self-esteem. “It can lead to feelings of inadequacy, betrayal, and self-doubt. The person who has been micro-cheated on may question their own worth and desirability, which can take a toll on their overall well-being,” Dixit added.

What to do

“If you find your partner behaving differently or micro-cheating, confront your concerns to them on how it has impacted you in a constructive way. Setting healthy boundaries as to what is allowed and what is not is essential,” explained Dixit.

Understanding the underlying reasons behind the micro-cheating behaviour–is it a result of dissatisfaction within the relationship, a need for validation, or a lack of emotional intimacy, can help. “Reflecting on these motivations can help both partners gain insight into the root causes and work towards addressing them by creating novel strategies to work on the “missing” factor in your relationship, which can spice up the spark between you two,” said Dixit.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.