scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

Over 1,000 break world speed date record on Valentine’s Day

Organiser Dare to Date billed the Valentine's Day event as the world's biggest ever speed date, saying it smashed the previous record of 964 participants set in Dublin, Ireland, in 2019.

DatingDare to Date event manager Jill de Graaf said it was time to reclaim Valentine's Day for singles. (Source: Freepik)

In dating, they say there are plenty more fish in the sea. For 1,363 speed daters meeting in Brussels on Tuesday, the bigger the sea, the better the chances of catching something.

Organiser Dare to Date billed the Valentine’s Day event as the world’s biggest ever speed date, saying it smashed the previous record of 964 participants set in Dublin, Ireland, in 2019.

In a cavernous, repurposed warehouse filled with rows of tables and disco music, participants circulated every four minutes meeting on average 16 people during the evening.

Dare to Date, which specialises in speed dates, split those signed up into groups by age and sexual orientation but apart from that they were not screened – which is what many participants said made it better than internet dating.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
ALSO READ |Dating coaches on how to find love right now

“I think it’s much more natural than Tinder,” Tiffany Guerenne, 29, said. “Speed dating is really cool because there are so many different people and they’re maybe people we wouldn’t have said ‘yes’ to on Tinder.”

Dare to Date event manager Jill de Graaf said it was time to reclaim Valentine’s Day for singles.

“It’s the day of love but also I’m single and I know all of my friends in couples are all doing something, and it can be a pretty sad day for singles, but we’re just taking it back,” she said.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 21:30 IST
Next Story

Mechanic held from Mysuru for stabbing relative to death at her home in Bengaluru

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

V-Day Fashion
Get ready for Valentine’s Day with these celeb-inspired outfits
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close