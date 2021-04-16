scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 16, 2021
Latest news

‘One month of love, belly laughs’: Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan celebrate one month wedding anniversary

The picture seems to be from their reception where Sanjana looked ravishing in a purple deconstructed gown. Her look was pulled together with a diamond neckpiece and chooda. The cricketer, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black suit

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 16, 2021 1:20:56 pm
The cricketer shared a lovely message on celebrating one month of anniversary. (Source: Jasprit Bumrah/Twitter)

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with presenter Sanjana Ganesan in Goa on March 15. Even though it was an intimate ceremony, the couple shared pictures for their fans, who could not get enough of the dreamy celebrations. As they clocked one month of their wedding, the cricketer — who is currently playing the IPL — took to social media to express his happiness.

“One month of love, belly laughs, silly jokes, long conversations and peace. One month of being married to my best friend,” he wrote.

The picture seems to be from their reception where Sanjana looked ravishing in a purple deconstructed gown. Her look was pulled together with a diamond neckpiece and chooda. The cricketer, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black suit.

Last month, he had shared pictures from the same event to express gratitude. “The last few days have been nothing short of absolutely magical! We are so grateful for all the love & wishes we’ve received. Thank you.”

ALSO READ |Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan exude elegance on their wedding day

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1)

Pictures from their wedding, where the couple donned creations from designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, had gone viral in no time. They both colour coordinated their outfits going for the designer’s characteristic pastel shades.

ALSO READ |Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan’s wedding photos are all about love and laughter

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1)

‘“Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.” Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you,’ the cricketer had shared.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Kriti Kharbanda really nails the casual look; here’s proof

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 16: Latest News

Advertisement
x