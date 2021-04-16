‘One month of love, belly laughs’: Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan celebrate one month wedding anniversary

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with presenter Sanjana Ganesan in Goa on March 15. Even though it was an intimate ceremony, the couple shared pictures for their fans, who could not get enough of the dreamy celebrations. As they clocked one month of their wedding, the cricketer — who is currently playing the IPL — took to social media to express his happiness.

“One month of love, belly laughs, silly jokes, long conversations and peace. One month of being married to my best friend,” he wrote.

One month of love, belly laughs, silly jokes, long conversations and peace. One month of being married to my best friend.❤ pic.twitter.com/yraFiVTciM — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) April 15, 2021

The picture seems to be from their reception where Sanjana looked ravishing in a purple deconstructed gown. Her look was pulled together with a diamond neckpiece and chooda. The cricketer, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black suit.

Last month, he had shared pictures from the same event to express gratitude. “The last few days have been nothing short of absolutely magical! We are so grateful for all the love & wishes we’ve received. Thank you.”

ALSO READ | Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan exude elegance on their wedding day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1)

Pictures from their wedding, where the couple donned creations from designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, had gone viral in no time. They both colour coordinated their outfits going for the designer’s characteristic pastel shades.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1)

‘“Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.” Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you,’ the cricketer had shared.