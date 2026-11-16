‘No point living in denial’: Why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s 20-year-old advice feels relevant today

In an introspective moment during an old interview, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan offered a glimpse into her inner world.

Speaking with Simi Garwal on her show, the actor once said, “It’s not in my nature to get into questioning what and why… I wouldn’t go up to a person and ask why, because by the grace of God, I am not defined by the other. Dignity is extremely precious to me… so what’s important is to accept reality and move on.”

She added, “You have to accept a situation for what it is when there’s reality staring you in the face; there’s no point living in denial.”