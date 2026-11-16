‘No point living in denial’: Why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s 20-year-old advice feels relevant today

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In an introspective moment during an old interview, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan offered a glimpse into her inner world.
Speaking with Simi Garwal on her show, the actor once said, “It’s not in my nature to get into questioning what and why… I wouldn’t go up to a person and ask why, because by the grace of God, I am not defined by the other. Dignity is extremely precious to me… so what’s important is to accept reality and move on.”
She added, “You have to accept a situation for what it is when there’s reality staring you in the face; there’s no point living in denial.”
While the statement might be interpreted as stoicism or detachment, it also reflects a particular kind of emotional boundary—one where self-respect is valued more than explanations that may never come. But does not asking questions equal emotional growth? Can choosing not to engage with the “why” really be a sign of strength?
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
We turned to counselling psychologist Priyamvada Tendulkar to unpack the deeper relational and psychological threads of Aishwarya’s comments. Tendulkar offers a nuanced take:
“Aishwarya’s line touches on a deeply psychodynamic and relational truth: the grief and clarity that come with finally seeing someone as they are—not as we wish they were.”
In relational psychodynamics, our relationships aren’t just about two people—they’re co-created dynamics shaped by early attachment styles, childhood wounds, and unfulfilled emotional needs. So often, what hurts isn’t just the person, but the idea of who we hoped they’d be, says the expert.
Tendulkar elaborates, “We don’t just relate to who someone is—we relate to who we unconsciously want them to be. And this unconscious ‘wanting’ is driven by a hunger for validation, safety, or recognition left unmet in childhood.”
So, where does Aishwarya’s approach fit into this? “It’s dignified, yes,” Tendulkar notes. “But I also believe not everything people do is intentional or thought-through. Many actions are unconscious, unexamined. Walking away without any attempt at dialogue might close the door prematurely—especially if we’ve not tried to co-create understanding.”
How to engage consciously when in a conflict
Tendulkar shares a four-step guide to navigating relational tension more mindfully:
- Name what you see, not what you hope for.
“When conflict arises, I’ve noticed you shut down. I want to understand why, but it leaves me feeling disconnected.”
- Use ‘I’ statements to reduce defensiveness.
“I feel hurt when I try to engage and am met with silence.”
- Listen for emotional capacity, not just intent.
Ask yourself: “Is this person emotionally available and willing to meet me here?”
- Stay curious—but don’t deny reality.
“Can you help me understand what you need during conflict?”
Still, knowing when to accept and when to hold space is an art.
Tendulkar adds, “Acceptance isn’t apathy—it’s grieving the fantasy. Letting go of the version of them you were holding onto, and making peace with the version that’s real.”
She also warns against emotional over-functioning—when one person does all the work to “fix” the dynamic. “That’s not love—it’s self-abandonment,” she says.
So yes, Aishwarya’s words reflect a kind of quiet wisdom. A refusal to chase, to probe, to perform emotional labour in the face of someone else’s silence. But the psychologist reminds us: if the other person is emotionally present—even imperfectly—then communication is the only bridge to co-create a healthier bond.
“You’re not giving up when you walk away after trying. You’re growing up.”
And that might be the most dignified thing of all.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.