No more mixed signals: Why ‘loud looking’ is changing the dating game

For years, admitting that you wanted a serious relationship too soon could earn you the dreaded label of ‘desperate’. The unspoken rule was to play it cool, avoid looking too invested and never let the other person know just how much you liked them. But what if the real turn-off is not wanting commitment, but having to guess whether the person across the screen wants the same thing?

Enter ‘loud looking’, a dating trend that encourages singles to be upfront about wanting a serious relationship instead of hiding behind mixed signals and the ever-ambiguous ‘let’s see where this goes’. The idea is not to demand commitment after three conversations. It is to communicate your intentions early while allowing a connection to develop naturally.

According to Ravi Mittal, relationship expert and founder and CEO of QuackQuack, around 47% of dating app users in 2026 said they would rather choose Loud Looking than send mixed signals to a match. He also says that seven in 10 singles are comfortable sharing their intentions during the first week of chatting or even in their dating bios.

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The shift points to a change in how people approach dating: wanting commitment is no longer something everyone feels the need to disguise.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Why are singles done playing it cool?

Think about spending weeks texting someone every day, sharing personal details and slowly letting your guard down, only to discover that you were both imagining very different futures. One person was hoping the connection would lead to a relationship; the other was happy to keep things casual.

That emotional mismatch is precisely what loud looking aims to address.

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“More than comfort, the exhaustion of being emotionally uncertain throughout the growing phase of a connection is what has pushed daters towards saying things out loud,” Mittal explains.

He points to a familiar dating frustration: people can spend months talking and opening up to someone without knowing whether the connection is heading in the same direction for both of them. Loud Looking attempts to establish that common ground before emotional investment grows.

Dr Gopal Bhatia, a consultant psychiatrist at Narayana Hospital in Ahmedabad, also believes people are becoming more conscious of the emotional cost of unclear relationships.

“Uncertainty creates anxiety, insecurity and a lot of thinking when expectations do not match,” he says.

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Greater awareness of boundaries, attachment styles and emotional well-being is encouraging people to communicate more openly, he adds. Dating apps, meanwhile, offer access to more potential matches, making it important to establish what each person is looking for rather than assume that chemistry automatically means compatibility.

As Bhatia puts it, “The main change is honesty, which lets people pick relationships that truly satisfy their feelings.”

Of course, not everyone wants a committed relationship, and casual dating is not inherently a problem. The trouble begins when two people have different expectations, but neither is willing to say so.

Loud Looking is when a dater is upfront about wanting to commit; there’s no vagueness about their intentions. Loud Looking is when a dater is upfront about wanting to commit; there’s no vagueness about their intentions.

How to be a ‘loud looker’ without sounding desperate

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Being upfront about commitment does not mean turning your dating profile into a list of demands or expecting someone to decide your future together before your first date.

Mittal recommends focusing on the kind of connection you want rather than the qualities you expect a partner to possess. After all, someone can tick every box on paper and still not share your idea of a fulfilling relationship.

His advice is to communicate the direction you want a connection to take while leaving room for chemistry to develop. For instance, a dating bio that reads, “Looking for something genuine, because guessing game is not my favourite,” conveys an interest in a meaningful relationship without sounding like an ultimatum.

As Mittal explains, “A profile that can explain the direction while leaving enough space for chemistry is usually the ones that attract the best matches.”

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It is also worth remembering that wanting commitment does not mean having every future step figured out. You may know that you want a long-term relationship without knowing exactly when you would want to become exclusive or what the next few years should look like.

The point is to express what you want, not dictate how quickly it must happen.

Bhatia believes that this openness challenges the idea that expressing romantic interest makes someone needy or weak. “Loud Looking fights that idea by showing honesty as confidence,” he says.

He draws a distinction between expressing your needs and abandoning your self-respect to win someone’s approval. As he puts it, “Desperation means losing respect for yourself to be accepted.”

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In other words, you can tell someone you are looking for commitment without trying to persuade them to offer it. Their answer matters, too.

Does being upfront shrink your dating pool?

Possibly, but a smaller pool is not necessarily a worse one.

“When one wants casual and the other wants commitment, no amount of chemistry will be able to bridge the gap,” Mittal says.

Being upfront can help singles identify people whose relationship goals align with theirs. It may mean fewer matches, but it can also prevent people from spending months in connections that were never going to meet their expectations.

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That does not make Loud Looking a guarantee of compatibility. Two people can want the same kind of relationship and still discover that they are not right for each other. As Mittal cautions, “Clarity is not certainty either.”

Nor should stating your intentions become a way to pressure someone into deciding before they are ready. A person can be open to a serious relationship and still need time to decide whether they want one with you.

Ultimately, Loud Looking is less about rushing romance and more about dropping the pretence that wanting commitment is something to be embarrassed about. You can be interested without being clingy, intentional without being controlling, and hopeful without expecting a stranger to promise you forever.

The real shift is not that everyone suddenly wants a relationship. It is that more people are willing to say what they want instead of leaving someone else to guess.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.