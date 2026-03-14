‘We French kissed that night’: Nick Jonas recalls his first date with Priyanka Chopra and how brother Kevin played wingman

Nick Jonas was first introduced to Priyanka Chopra by seeing her on a billboard for her show Quantico. “I was like, wow, she is stunning. That’s what I thought,” he shared on Jay Shetty’s podcast.

But during a recent conversation on the podcast Therapuss with Jake Shane, Jonas spilt the details of his first date. ‘I was like, ‘Hey, let’s go see the live version of Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood Bowl, which was a fun first date idea.” But he suggested bringing some friends to cut through the awkwardness. While Priyanka brought her best friend, he went with his brother Kevin and another couple friend, Greg and Paris. “We had the absolute best time at the show. We went for drinks sometime after, and Joe sent us milk shots from wherever he was in the world. We French kissed that night,” he further recalled.

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During his conversation with Shetty, he had revealed that when Nick had asked Priyanka for a proper date, he had already decided to marry her. “A year after that, talking back-and-forth, I was like, ‘We need to really give this a proper go. When you are back in LA, let’s go on a date. That night, when I saw her walk in, she was wearing blue jeans and a white top, a black leather jacket, and I was just like, I’m going to marry this woman. I knew it right away,” he said.

Going on a first date? Here are some tips to keep in mind:

Do not dive in with too many expectations: You are ‘meeting’ this person for the first time, so figure out your chemistry from scratch. Ask each other questions and see where the date goes, rather than thinking too much about it and missing the moments. It will be better if you think of it as picking up where you left off.

It is all about the first impression: They are going to see you, and you are going to see them. As such, it is important to make an effort to present a good appearance. You can do whatever you would have, had this been a face-to-face meeting. If this means wearing makeup and doing your hair, go for it! You do not have to overdo it, just the right amount.

Be respectful: Both parties must respect each other’s time and effort. If you have decided on it, make sure there are no glitches. Be on time and give each other gentle reminders so you do not forget.

The conclusion of the date is the most important aspect: How you end it usually determines how your next date (if any) will be. So, it is ideal to finish it on a high note. If it is going well, leave some questions unanswered, so you have newer, better things to talk about on your next date.