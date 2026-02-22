Nick Jonas serves ‘jiju’ goals wearing Priyanka Chopra’s mangalsutra-inspired bracelet

The trend of wearing mangalsutra as a bracelet has also been seen before. Shilpa Shetty was one of its first proponents, followed by Radhika Merchant's appearance during the NMACC Arts Café launch.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 22, 2026 07:00 PM IST
Nick Jonas flaunts Priyanka Chopra's mangalsutraNick Jonas flaunts Priyanka Chopra's mangalsutra (Source: Instagram/@nickjonas)
Make us preferred source on Google

Nick Jonas, lovingly dubbed ‘jiju’ by Indians, has recently won hearts by flaunting wife Priyanka Chopra’s mangalsutra wrapped around his wrist like a bracelet. In his latest Instagram posts, we can see the pop singer promoting Chopra’s latest movie release, The Bluff, with great enthusiasm. But it was his accessory that caught netizens’ eye.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Decoding the trend

The trend of wearing a mangalsutra as a bracelet has been seen before. Shilpa Shetty was one of its first proponents, followed by Radhika Merchant’s appearance during the NMACC Arts Café launch back in December 2024. She’d chosen a standout piece from Dior’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. She had paired ornate earrings with a statement ring, but it was her styling of the mangalsutra that caught everyone’s attention. Worn as a bracelet around her wrist, this contemporary twist on the traditional accessory sparked a buzz online.

Back in 2021, during Bulgari’s mangalsutra launch in India, Chopra had shared on Instagram live that “as someone who is a contradiction and an amalgamation of modernity and tradition, I would rather be like, you know, it’s my choice. And I would buy my beautiful mangalsutra with the money I make, and that’s me smashing the patriarchy”.

She reminisced wearing the mangalsutra for the first time, saying, “Because we’ve grown up with the idea of what it means, it was just a very special moment for me”. In the same breath, Priyanka added that as a modern woman, who the brand claims the mangalsutra is designed for, she is aware of the repercussions of what it means. ‘Do I like the idea of wearing the mangalsutra? Or is it too patriarchal’?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

In the video, she had also shared how she styles the “contemporary” mangalsutra: “I would wear it with a jeans, with a shirt… Its’s so cool.” While the black, white, and the beads were added from the traditional design, Priyanka said it was “to ward off evil, to protect you”.

Jonas’ move is a symbol that goes beyond making a public statement. It expresses his love through small, thoughtful gestures. As per experts, such everyday acts of affection can help build deeper connections and strengthen bonds. Dr Ambarish Ghosh, a consultant psychiatrist at CMRI said that “people nowadays have become busier and also whimsical. They prefer being reminded every day of the emotions and love from their partners rather than wait for their anniversary or birthdays.”

ALSO READ | ‘Is it too patriarchal?’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas on the repercussions of wearing a mangalsutra

Small gestures, as Dr Ghosh says, make partners feel loved every day and make them realise that their partner cares for even the minute things which makes them happy. “It’s also much more feasible and takes little effort and the fact that the person is in their thoughts at all times,” he further notes.

Bringing back the child in you and joy in the smaller things while not affecting each other’s daily schedule and professional life is the key to a strong relationship. In today’s era when relationships are very fragile and people go through multiple relationships before settling down, these acts help them both express their love, without burning a hole in the pocket.

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
Fitness trainer tested out Kenyan running advice: 'If you can hear your feet, you're going too hard'
How fast should you be running?
Hina Khan’s 2026 Kuwait getaway: Must-visit landmarks for your next family trip
Hina Khan jets off to Kuwait
Checking your phone 50 to 80 times a day: Psychologist points out if your attention span is in danger
how often should you check your phone in a day
Triptii Dimri calls herself a 'filmy romantic', reveals relationship non-negotiables: 'I'm like Uday Chopra from Dhoom...'
Triptii Dimri shares what she looks for in an ideal partner
Advertisement
PHOTOS
films
These movies feel like a warm childhood memory
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs SA
England vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Updates
ENG vs SL Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: England face Sri Lanka in the Super 8 match in Pallekele.
Pro League: India squander double goal lead against Australia but in hard-earned 2-2 draw against Kookaburras, first signs of a revival
Amit Rohidas (C) celebrates India’s first goal against Australia. (Credit: Hockey India)
‘Humans use lot of energy too’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on environmental impact of AI
Sam Altman
Motorola Moto Watch review: This ‘accessible’ smartwatch offers long battery life and better fitness metrics
Motorola Moto Watch review
Anthropic unveils new AI feature to scan codebases, suggest patches within Claude Code
Claude Opus 4.1 is Anthropic’s most advanced coding model to date. (Image: Anthropic)
Fitness trainer tested out Kenyan running advice: 'If you can hear your feet, you're going too hard'
How fast should you be running?
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
UP potter selling Rs 2 clay pots receives Rs 1.25-crore GST notice
The first GST notice reportedly arrived six to seven months ago during Navratri
'Treated like criminals': Indian influencer's dream vacation to South Korea with wife turns into 38-hour detention nightmare
The couple arrived at Jeju Island for their vacation, but they were denied entry and taken to a holding area
'Master’s in Math, driving for survival': Viral post of highly educated Rapido rider sparks debate on broken job market
After spending five to six years preparing for government teaching examinations without success, he ultimately turned to driving to support himself
Watch: Bengaluru auto driver’s ‘jhumka’ tribute to his wife is melting hearts
The video shows earrings hanging from the rearview mirror
YouTuber MrBeast built 10 schools globally—including a new building and bus in India
In India, MrBeast and his foundation built a better school building
Feb 22: Latest News
Advertisement