Nick Jonas serves ‘jiju’ goals wearing Priyanka Chopra’s mangalsutra-inspired bracelet

Nick Jonas, lovingly dubbed ‘jiju’ by Indians, has recently won hearts by flaunting wife Priyanka Chopra’s mangalsutra wrapped around his wrist like a bracelet. In his latest Instagram posts, we can see the pop singer promoting Chopra’s latest movie release, The Bluff, with great enthusiasm. But it was his accessory that caught netizens’ eye.

The trend of wearing a mangalsutra as a bracelet has been seen before. Shilpa Shetty was one of its first proponents, followed by Radhika Merchant’s appearance during the NMACC Arts Café launch back in December 2024. She’d chosen a standout piece from Dior’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. She had paired ornate earrings with a statement ring, but it was her styling of the mangalsutra that caught everyone’s attention. Worn as a bracelet around her wrist, this contemporary twist on the traditional accessory sparked a buzz online.

Back in 2021, during Bulgari’s mangalsutra launch in India, Chopra had shared on Instagram live that “as someone who is a contradiction and an amalgamation of modernity and tradition, I would rather be like, you know, it’s my choice. And I would buy my beautiful mangalsutra with the money I make, and that’s me smashing the patriarchy”.

She reminisced wearing the mangalsutra for the first time, saying, “Because we’ve grown up with the idea of what it means, it was just a very special moment for me”. In the same breath, Priyanka added that as a modern woman, who the brand claims the mangalsutra is designed for, she is aware of the repercussions of what it means. ‘Do I like the idea of wearing the mangalsutra? Or is it too patriarchal’?”

In the video, she had also shared how she styles the “contemporary” mangalsutra: “I would wear it with a jeans, with a shirt… Its’s so cool.” While the black, white, and the beads were added from the traditional design, Priyanka said it was “to ward off evil, to protect you”.

Jonas’ move is a symbol that goes beyond making a public statement. It expresses his love through small, thoughtful gestures. As per experts, such everyday acts of affection can help build deeper connections and strengthen bonds. Dr Ambarish Ghosh, a consultant psychiatrist at CMRI said that “people nowadays have become busier and also whimsical. They prefer being reminded every day of the emotions and love from their partners rather than wait for their anniversary or birthdays.”

Small gestures, as Dr Ghosh says, make partners feel loved every day and make them realise that their partner cares for even the minute things which makes them happy. “It’s also much more feasible and takes little effort and the fact that the person is in their thoughts at all times,” he further notes.

Bringing back the child in you and joy in the smaller things while not affecting each other’s daily schedule and professional life is the key to a strong relationship. In today’s era when relationships are very fragile and people go through multiple relationships before settling down, these acts help them both express their love, without burning a hole in the pocket.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.