What Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Bollywood gossip jokes reveal about their relationship

Singer Nick Jonas revealed that one of his favourite parts of being married to Priyanka Chopra Jonas is staying up to date on Bollywood gossip. He also admitted that he even secretly follows a few entertainment gossip social media accounts.

The singer made the confession during an episode of the Jonas Brothers’ new podcast series, Hey Jonas!, which featured Nick, Priyanka, and his brothers Kevin and Joe. Reflecting on their nearly eight years of marriage, Nick joked, “One of the things that I have loved most about these eight years together is all the Bollywood gossip I have got.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas is more informed about Bollywood

Reacting to it, the Bluff actor said, “That’s what you have loved the most about our whole marriage?” She then revealed that Nick is often more informed about developments in the Hindi film industry than she is.

“I don’t know when someone’s broken up with someone, and you are always the one to tell me. It usually happens when I am texting someone, and I will be like, ‘Hey, give my love to blah, blah, blah.’ And he’s like, ‘No, they’ve broken up.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, so you keep on the gossip,’” she added.

Further, Kevin and Joe encouraged him to reveal which celebrities or gossip he keeps up with. However, Nick declined to disclose any names, saying, “I can’t say names. These are friends of ours.”

“There are a couple of accounts that I kind of ghost follow, you know? There’s some good tea, though. There are all these storylines that you have got to follow,” he said.

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Importance of playful banter in relationships

Dr Rimpa Sarkar, PhD, Sentier Wellness, Mumbai, explained how playfulness between Nick and Priyanka is a sign of emotional safety. The expert pointed out that humour helps couples to connect effortlessly, despite their busy and demanding personal lives and careers.

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“From a psychological perspective, shared laughter helps strengthen emotional intimacy by creating positive emotional experiences together. Research has consistently shown that couples who laugh together and maintain a sense of playfulness often report greater relationship satisfaction because humour helps reduce stress, strengthens friendship, and makes everyday interactions more enjoyable,” Dr Rimpa said.

However, she stressed that such health teasing only works when couples feel emotionally secure and respected. Highlighting the difference between playful teasing and hurtful criticism, Dr Rimpa said, “The difference between playful teasing and hurtful criticism lies in the intention and how it is received. In emotionally secure relationships, partners understand each other’s boundaries and know that the humour comes from affection rather than disrespect.”

She added that when partners are comfortable laughing at themselves and each other, it reflects confidence in the relationship. “They do not feel the need to constantly defend themselves because trust already exists. That said, humour should never become a way to dismiss feelings or repeatedly target sensitive insecurities. The healthiest teasing leaves both partners smiling rather than one partner feeling embarrassed or hurt,” she said.

Explaining the importance of couples being involved in each other’s personal and professional interests, Dr Sarkar cited research by noted psychologist John Gottman.

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“Psychologist John Gottman’s research refers to this as knowing your partner’s ‘inner world.’ Couples who remain curious about each other’s lives tend to feel more emotionally connected because they continue learning about each other even after many years together,” she said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.