‘A lot is unsaid’: Neha Dhupia on gestures that define her marriage with Angad Bedi

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Actor Neha Dhupia, in a recent interview, reflected on her bond with Angad Bedi, highlighting the unspoken yet powerful aspects of a relationship.
In conversation with Bollywood Bubble, when asked how her husband supports her, she shared, “He’s very supportive, and I feel like if you find marriage in friendship and friendship in marriage, you’re already on a great wicket.
She described how their bond often goes beyond words, built on mutual understanding and unspoken gestures. She explained that when one of them is feeling low, the other instinctively steps up and takes responsibility without being asked. “For us, I feel like a lot of the stuff is unsaid, unspoken, and it’s not like there are questions asked if you are feeling low, then who needs to fill in, and who is going to do this and I am not going to do this, or when you are going to work, who is going to fill in.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Dhupia continued, “So, we are like that, and then if he has off days or he has on days when it comes to work or he is going through his issues, at that point, I fill in, and for me, he completes me 100 per cent (sic).”
This perspective aligns with the concept of love languages, particularly how non-verbal actions and thoughtful gestures can strengthen a relationship. While verbal communication is often emphasised, non-verbal expressions — like acts of service, quality time, or a reassuring touch — can be equally, if not more, impactful.
Understanding and expressing these unspoken love languages can deepen intimacy and create emotional security in relationships.
Psychologist Anjali Gursahaney tells indianexpress.com, “Some individuals may find non-verbal expressions more meaningful because actions often feel more intentional and genuine. Words can sometimes feel fleeting or insincere, while consistent non-verbal gestures require effort and commitment. For example, fixing something around the house, preparing a favourite meal, or simply being physically present during tough times can convey care in a more tangible and lasting way. Personal history, communication style, and emotional needs also play a role in why non-verbal expressions may resonate more deeply.”
Gursahaney suggests the following methods to identify and incorporate non-verbal love languages:
Observation: Pay attention to what actions or gestures make each partner feel loved and appreciated.
Communication: Discuss each other’s preferences and what non-verbal acts feel most meaningful.
Experimentation: Try different actions, such as small surprises, physical touch, or acts of service, to see what resonates.
Consistency: Regularly integrate these gestures into daily life, such as a morning kiss, a supportive look during conversations, or helping with tasks without being asked.
Feedback: Check in periodically to understand if the non-verbal expressions are still effective or need adjustments.
Gursahaney states, “Yes, relying primarily on non-verbal communication can lead to misunderstandings because gestures may be interpreted differently or missed altogether.”
To balance both, she suggests:
Combine Approaches: Pair actions with verbal affirmations to reinforce their intent. For example, say “I love you” while giving a thoughtful gift.
Clarify Intentions: If a non-verbal gesture is significant, explain its meaning to avoid misinterpretation.
Be Open: Encourage open communication about how love is expressed and received.
Adaptability: Recognise that preferences might change and be willing to adapt expressions of love accordingly.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.