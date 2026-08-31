‘A lot is unsaid’: Neha Dhupia on gestures that define her marriage with Angad Bedi

Actor Neha Dhupia, in a recent interview, reflected on her bond with Angad Bedi, highlighting the unspoken yet powerful aspects of a relationship.

In conversation with Bollywood Bubble, when asked how her husband supports her, she shared, “He’s very supportive, and I feel like if you find marriage in friendship and friendship in marriage, you’re already on a great wicket.

She described how their bond often goes beyond words, built on mutual understanding and unspoken gestures. She explained that when one of them is feeling low, the other instinctively steps up and takes responsibility without being asked. “For us, I feel like a lot of the stuff is unsaid, unspoken, and it’s not like there are questions asked if you are feeling low, then who needs to fill in, and who is going to do this and I am not going to do this, or when you are going to work, who is going to fill in.”