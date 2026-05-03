‘Mere friends bohot chale gaye’: Neha Dhupia reflects on life after motherhood, expert explains emotional impact of changing relationships

Actor Neha Dhupia got married to Angad Bedi, the son of former Indian cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi, in a private ceremony in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, Mehr, the same year and later a son, Guriq, in 2021. Neha, who was 8-months pregnant with her second child while filming the 2022 thriller A Thursday, recently opened up about how her life changed after having a family, highlighting that she lost touch with her friends after motherhood.

Speaking in a podcast hosted by comedian couple Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa, Neha shared her top three priorities in her life. During the conversation, Angad joked, “I’m in the top five of her priority list—first the kids, then work, then parents, then home, then me.”

“Priority one is family, priority two is work—and me,” Neha clarified. She went on to share that she drifted apart from her friends after having kids. “I must confess that after having a family and kids and all, mere bhot friends chale gaye (I lost touch with so many friends). Because there is no time,” she said, adding that stepping out with friends for a casual coffee gets difficult while taking care of kids.

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Dr Rimpa Sarkar, PhD, Sentier Wellness, Mumbai, explained that friendships often shift after major life transitions because “marriage or parenthood can significantly change a person’s priorities, routines, and emotional availability.”

She emphasised that when someone enters a new phase of life, their time, energy and focus naturally move toward their family, which can alter older social bonds. “Friendships that were built around shared lifestyles or constant availability may not sustain in the same way. It is not always about conflict or distance, but about a difference in life stages and daily realities,” she said.

Dr Sarkar noted that many people also experience loneliness after starting a family, even when they are surrounded by loved ones. “Isolation is not just about physical presence, it is about feeling emotionally understood,” she said. She added that parenthood can bring overwhelming responsibilities, identity changes and emotional strain, making some individuals feel disconnected.

“Even when there are people around, individuals may feel that others do not fully understand what they are experiencing. This gap between support and emotional connection can create a sense of loneliness,” she said.

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Emotional impact of changing relationships

Speaking about the emotional impact of changing relationships, Dr Sarkar said the loss of friendships during parenthood can feel deeply personal. “It is important to acknowledge that losing or changing friendships can feel like a form of grief,” she said.

She advised people to give themselves space to process that change instead of dismissing it. “At the same time, focusing on building new connections that align with the current phase of life can bring a sense of belonging. Staying open to evolving friendships rather than expecting them to remain the same can ease the transition,” she added.

Intentional effort

On maintaining friendships while adjusting to family life, Dr Sarkar stressed the importance of intentional effort. “Small, consistent check-ins can be more valuable than waiting for long conversations,” she said.

She encouraged people to be honest about their availability, communicate changing needs clearly and accept that friendships may become less frequent without losing their meaning. “Sometimes a short call, a voice note, or even meeting briefly during daily errands can help preserve a meaningful connection,” she said, adding that flexibility and understanding from both sides can help friendships survive changing life stages.