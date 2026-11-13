Neetu Kapoor reveals Ranbir’s bedtime ritual with daughter Raha: ‘Every night, he asks her…’

Neetu Kapoor and her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, recently sat down with Kamiya Jani, host of Curly Tales, for a candid chat and shared a fun anecdote about her son, Ranbir, and his daughter, Raha. “I like what Ranbir has with Raha. Every night, he asks, “What made you happy today? And what made you sad?’ And then she expresses. I think that is a wonderful thing,” she shared.

Rima Bhandekar, Psychologist at Mpower, Aditya Birla Education Trust, told indianexpress.com that kids’ brains are wired to seek independence, take risks, and figure out who they are, but deep down, they’re looking for a space where they’re not judged, just heard.