Neetu Kapoor reveals Ranbir’s bedtime ritual with daughter Raha: ‘Every night, he asks her…’

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Neetu Kapoor and her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, recently sat down with Kamiya Jani, host of Curly Tales, for a candid chat and shared a fun anecdote about her son, Ranbir, and his daughter, Raha. “I like what Ranbir has with Raha. Every night, he asks, “What made you happy today? And what made you sad?’ And then she expresses. I think that is a wonderful thing,” she shared.
Rima Bhandekar, Psychologist at Mpower, Aditya Birla Education Trust, told indianexpress.com that kids’ brains are wired to seek independence, take risks, and figure out who they are, but deep down, they’re looking for a space where they’re not judged, just heard.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
“When parents become that space, children open up more, make better choices, and walk through life with more confidence. She reiterated that a child’s brain is growing and needs space to think, choose, and sometimes fail in order to learn important life lessons,” she tells indianexpress.com.
“If they’re used to being heard by parents, making their own choices, and being respected as individuals, they won’t likely need to rebel to find their voice,” said Bhandekar. According to her, it’s not about letting go of discipline— but letting children explain the reasons behind certain things that matter to them, and finding the middle ground.
Why spending quality time with children matters
- Share quality time over a walk, car ride, or bedtime chat. Just have a lighthearted chat —about cricket, movies, memes, or food. Instead of jumping in with advice, try asking, “What do you think would help?” to earn their respect.
- Let them teach you something. Ask them to show you how to use an app, play a game, or understand a trend. They’ll feel proud—and connected.
- Celebrate effort, not just results. Instead of saying “Why not X%?”, try “You worked hard—I saw that.” Teaching them a growth mindset matters more than you might think.
Dr Pretty Duggar Gupta, Consultant – Psychiatrist, Aster Whitefield Bangalore adds that family rituals and special moments of joy not only contribute to building the present but also become a foundation for the future. “Teens and young adults who declare that they have had a lot of family rituals often feel more supported by their parents and more socially competent,” she tells indianexpress.com.
From a clinical perspective, this is significant: children from families where genuine connection is the priority (even if it differs from the “norm”) are more likely to be “resilient, have fewer behavioural problems, and be able to establish strong friendships.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.