Neena Gupta on the ‘wonderful’ short-term love story with Vivian Richards and the pride that led to her not relying on him financially while raising their daughter, Masaba

Using Neena Gupta’s journey as a case study, a psychologist explains why refusing financial support can be an act of preserving one's identity (Source: Express archive photo)

Actor Neena Gupta recently reflected on her past relationship with West Indies cricket legend Vivian Richards and the realities that led her to raise her child as a single parent. Speaking about why the relationship didn’t progress into a shared life, she said, “It wasn’t practical. Either I would have had to leave behind my job and go to the West Indies, or he would have had to give up his career and come to India; neither of which was possible.”

Speaking to Shubhankar Mishra, she also explained why she chose not to take financial support while raising her daughter: “I didn’t feel like it. I had so much pride. I never even asked my parents for money. I accepted only what they offered, particularly since they were already opposed to my becoming an actor. They always felt that acting wasn’t a good (respectable) job. Since I came to Mumbai against their wishes, how can I ask them for money?”