Don’t depend on him for your happiness: Neena Gupta shares key to successful relationships

Neena Gupta on how to balance relationships. (Source: Neena Gupta/Instagram)

In a candid conversation on dating and relationships, actors Neena Gupta and Sanya Malhotra recently revealed tidbits of their personal lives.

Neena Gupta, 61, who got married to Vivek Mehra in 2008, shared why despite the differences, one needs to keep improving and evolving in a relationship. “We fight, we don’t get along on so many things. Also, I got married very late around 48 years. So, what I realised after a few years of marriage is that you don’t depend on him for your happiness. You do your thing. At least, he is not stopping me from doing my thing,” she revealed while talking to host and actor Rytasha Rathore on Bumble India’s Dating These Days chat show.

According to the actor, the best part about being married is “companionship, support, somebody to lean on”.

“Pressures are always there. Under pressure, you tend to make more mistakes. You have to be sensible and wise. That’s the sign of you being healthy. You have to decide… I want to make this relationship work. Not give up on people. Otherwise, it is easy to give up,” said Gupta.

On being prodded about her relationships, Gupta revealed how she was once slut-shamed. “A boyfriend of mine, when we were fighting, said very nasty things to me, you are still on the shelf. I will never forget that. Nobody is waiting to be picked up,” she remarked.

In the past, Gupta has been vocal about abusive relationships and the need to speak up against them.

Malhotra, on her part, shared how it is important to make a “wise” decision (regarding marriage) rather than regret later, to which her family has finally started to give in, she said. “It did take a bit of time to make them understand about my thoughts on marriage and relationships,” she said.

