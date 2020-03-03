Neena Gupta advises not to fall for married men, says ‘I have suffered’

Neena Gupta was in a relationship with West Indian cricketer Sir Vivian Richards, and has been vocal about how tough it is for an unmarried woman to raise a child. (File Photo) Neena Gupta was in a relationship with West Indian cricketer Sir Vivian Richards, and has been vocal about how tough it is for an unmarried woman to raise a child. (File Photo)

Neena Gupta is known for her charming candour. She has never really minced words, whether it is asking for jobs on social media or sharing her opinions during media interactions. In a similar vein, the actor recently shared a video on Instagram where she advised her fans not to fall for a married man.

“He tells you he doesn’t like his wife and they are not getting along for a long time. You fall in love with him, he is a married guy. Then you say ‘why don’t you separate?’ But he says ‘no, no there are kids, I don’t feel like, let’s see what happens, maybe someday’. So you start meeting secretly and go on holidays, but he finds it difficult as he has to lie about his plans. Then you say you want to spend a night with him. Then you want to spend more nights together and ultimately you want to marry him,” the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor says.

“You push him to divorce his wife but he says ‘wait for some time, I am working on it, it’s not so easy, there is property, there are bank accounts etc etc’. Now you get frustrated and you don’t know what to do,” she adds before narrating how a scenario like this ends: the man leaves. She concludes with a word of caution, “Do not get involved in all this, do not fall in love with a married man. I have done this before, I have suffered. That is why I am telling my friends: try not to do it.”

Gupta was in a relationship with West Indian cricketer Sir Vivian Richards, and even in the past, the actor has been vocal about how tough it is for an unmarried woman to raise a child. Designer Masaba Gupta is their daughter.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd