‘Married simple men with no money’: Neelima Azeem opens up about marital choices; expert weighs in

Veteran actor Neelima Azeem opened up about the constant public scrutiny surrounding her personal life and marriages. In a recent Zoom interview, the 67-year-old reflected on how years of trolling, judgement, and speculation have affected her. Neelima was first married to actor Pankaj Kapur, with whom she shares son Shahid Kapoor. She later married Rajesh Khattar and welcomed her son, Ishaan Khatter, before subsequently marrying Ustad Raza Ali Khan.

Speaking about the kind of comments she has received online, Neelima revealed that social media users have often accused her of pursuing relationships for money or career advancement. She also recalled hurtful rumours about alcohol abuse, despite clarifying that she does not drink. Addressing these assumptions directly, she said, “I married very simple men who had no money, but who I thought were great people and very talented. I never married for material or riches. I never sought a relationship in my life where they would build my career for me or invest money into my businesses; this is not my way of life.”

DISCLAIMER: This article contains personal reflections on emotional distress and unverified social media claims regarding personal conduct. It is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

She further spoke about her own professional journey and how she worked independently throughout her career. “I did whatever I could in my capacity, I did theatre, TV, I have hosted, danced, as an actress, I have 27 best actress awards, I have worked with the finest actors, I never talked about it or blew my own trumpet,” Neelima said. At the same time, she acknowledged how damaging repeated online narratives and public judgement can become over time.

Neelima also reflected on the emotional impact of staying silent in the face of criticism. “But now I feel I have come to a place where I must speak because if you don’t tell your truth, people suppress your voice, change your facts. As time passes, you realise that you are being defamed,” she said. Expressing disappointment over online hostility between women, she added, “What’s sad is that another woman is doing it. How do women do this to each other? I didn’t want to end my marriage, but when things happen, there is a reason. It’s very easy to blame the person.”

But when does speaking up against bullying become emotionally important?

Counselling psychologist Athul Raj tells indianexpress.com, “Speaking up becomes emotionally necessary when silence starts changing how you see yourself. Many people think ignoring bullying makes them stronger, but internally, they begin carrying humiliation, anger, and helplessness every single day. They start questioning their own reality because thousands of strangers are loudly defining it for them. That kind of psychological erosion is dangerous.”

He adds that when people repeatedly attack your character, your relationships, or your intentions, it creates emotional exhaustion that slowly chips away at self-worth. Human beings are not designed to absorb relentless public scrutiny without impact.

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“But speaking up should not become emotional self-destruction,” notes the expert, stressing that people often make the mistake of trying to defend themselves before an audience already committed to misunderstanding them. That cycle becomes emotionally consuming. “The healthiest way to respond is to speak from clarity, not from heightened emotion. Say what feels honest, set the record straight if needed, and then step away. You do not need to perform your pain for public validation.”

The emotional toll of women tearing down other women online

Raj reveals, “This kind of criticism hurts differently because women often expect empathy and emotional understanding from other women. So when the judgement comes from them, it feels more personal and more disappointing.”

He suggests, “Emotionally protecting yourself begins with understanding that online opinions are rarely objective. Most people react through their own insecurities, bitterness, projections, or unresolved emotional wounds. Someone sitting behind a screen does not know the emotional complexity of another person’s marriage or life. People also need to stop treating cruelty as constructive criticism. Constant exposure to hostility affects mental well-being deeply. Protecting yourself is not avoidance; it is emotional discipline. Mute accounts. Block people when needed. Step away when your mind and body begin feeling overwhelmed. You are not obligated to consume disrespect in the name of being strong.”

DISCLAIMER: This article contains personal reflections on emotional distress and unverified social media claims regarding personal conduct. It is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.