Nakuul Mehta on raising children: ‘Dal chawal’ parenting with a ‘tadka’ of your own

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
What if good parenting is less about grand gestures and more about showing up for your child every day? Television actor Nakuul Mehta recently discussed the idea of ‘dal chawal’ parenting on his podcast, theindianparentpod, with his wife, Jankee.
Comparing parenting to a comforting plate of dal chawal, he described it as something simple and nourishing that provides the foundation for everything else. “There is no one way to do parenting,” he said, explaining that parents can decide how much ‘tadka’ they want to add while maintaining the essentials of nurturing, being present and setting boundaries.
In a world where parents often feel pressured to provide the best experiences and opportunities for their children, this idea raises an important question: can everyday moments of connection matter more than elaborate gestures?
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
According to Arpita Kohli, psychologist and counsellor at PSRI Hospital, the concept reflects the importance of consistency, emotional security and simple, everyday interactions in a child’s upbringing.
What does ‘Dal Chawal’ parenting mean?
Dal Chawal parenting can be understood as a style centred on simplicity, consistency and emotional stability. “This idea is that in a world where everything is fast, and parents feel pressure to be the best, children need security, love and everyday moments of connection more than big gestures or expensive experiences,” says Kohli.
Predictable routines and consistent caregiving can help children understand what to expect from their environment. Whether it is eating together, discussing the day or maintaining a bedtime routine, these ordinary interactions can reinforce a sense of belonging.
“Children do best with a predictable routine and consistent caregivers, who make them feel safe, cared for and emotionally secure,” Kohli explains.
View this post on Instagram
However, this does not mean that parents must follow a rigid routine or adopt one particular parenting style. The emphasis is on providing a stable foundation while adapting to a child’s individual needs.
Why is emotional availability important for children?
“Kids that feel heard and seen are more apt to develop self-confidence, emotional regulation, and healthy relationships,” says Kohli.
A supportive relationship with parents can also help children navigate stressful situations, disappointments and uncertainty. Instead of expecting parents to solve every problem, children learn that they can turn to them for reassurance while gradually developing their own coping skills.
Importantly, emotional availability is not the same as being physically present at every moment.
“It means being attentive and responsive when it counts,” Kohli says. For instance, a parent may have a demanding work schedule but can still make time to listen carefully when a child wants to discuss a school-related worry or a disagreement with a friend. Giving the child undivided attention during such conversations can help strengthen their connection.
Balancing affection with boundaries
“Parenting is a balance of warmth and discipline,” says Kohli. Parents can acknowledge a child’s feelings while maintaining a clear limit. For instance, if a child becomes upset about not getting a toy, a parent can recognise the disappointment without changing the decision.
This approach helps children understand that their feelings are valid, even when their behaviour or requests cannot always be accommodated.
Kohli recommends setting age-appropriate boundaries around behaviour, responsibilities and screen time. At the same time, children should have opportunities to make choices, solve manageable problems and learn from the consequences of their decisions.
How can parents be more present in a screen-driven world?
“Children need parents to listen carefully when they share their worries, put away their phones during important conversations and join in activities they love,” Kohli says.
Parents can also build connection by showing interest in their children’s hobbies and making space for conversations without immediately offering advice or solutions.
Another important aspect is leading by example. Children observe how adults use technology and respond to stress, disagreements and disappointment.
“Children learn by watching, so parents can pass on those skills by modelling healthy screen habits and appropriate ways of expressing their own emotions,” Kohli explains.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.