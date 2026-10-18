Nakuul Mehta on raising children: ‘Dal chawal’ parenting with a ‘tadka’ of your own

What if good parenting is less about grand gestures and more about showing up for your child every day? Television actor Nakuul Mehta recently discussed the idea of ‘dal chawal’ parenting on his podcast, theindianparentpod, with his wife, Jankee.

Comparing parenting to a comforting plate of dal chawal, he described it as something simple and nourishing that provides the foundation for everything else. “There is no one way to do parenting,” he said, explaining that parents can decide how much ‘tadka’ they want to add while maintaining the essentials of nurturing, being present and setting boundaries.

In a world where parents often feel pressured to provide the best experiences and opportunities for their children, this idea raises an important question: can everyday moments of connection matter more than elaborate gestures?