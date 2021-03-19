‘My mother manifested him’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her marriage to Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is glad that her marriage with Nick Jonas holds the same values as that of her parents'. (Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra)

After her good friend Meghan Markle sat with television host Oprah Winfrey to discuss her decision of quitting the royal firm and relocating to the US with her husband, Prince Harry, and son Archie, it was Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ turn to open up about her life.

The actor chatted with Winfrey recently, on her new show Super Soul, looking sharp in a powder-blue pantsuit, talking about not only her book, but also her relationship — rather a spiritual ‘partnership’ — with her husband, singer Nick Jonas.

In a clip that was shared on Winfrey’s official YouTube channel, the actor talked about how her mother actually dreamt a man for her, and manifested it, leading to her finding Nick, falling in love with him, and eventually getting married.

Quoting her memoir ‘Unfinished‘, Winfrey said: “I read where you said your mom, you think, dreamed him up, or had some spiritual force in bringing him into your life, because you’d been in bad relationships and your mother said, ‘I hope that one day you just meet somebody who sweeps you off your feet.’ And then, along comes Nick Jonas…”

Priyanka laughed and said, “I may have judged the book by the cover. I didn’t honestly take it very seriously when Nick was texting me. I was 35, I was like, ‘I want to get married, I want to have kids. He’s in his 20s, I don’t if that’s something he’d want to do’. I did that to myself for a while, till I actually went out with him.”

She went on to shower praises on her husband, calling him a “self-assured” and a “sensible” man. “[He is] so excited about my achievements, my dreams. It’s such a true partnership that he offers me in everything that we do together. I truly believe that my mom manifested him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

“She had a marriage of partnership. They worked together, they lived together, they built a home together, they built a life together in equal partnership,” she said of her parents, adding that she is glad she found the same values with her husband.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle