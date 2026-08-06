Musafir Cafe: Why Sudha, Chander, and Preeti all felt right to me

For an entire generation of Indians, love and its phases came with a soundtrack. We grew up watching Shah Rukh Khan stretch out his arms in his signature gesture to confess his love to his women. Be it Veer-Zaara, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Kal Ho Naa Ho, or Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, the underlying message has always been that true love finds a way. If two people are meant to be together, destiny conspires to unite them.

The emotional vocabulary we grew up with taught us that love is about grand gestures and happily-ever-afters. However, Netflix’s Musafir Cafe, starring Vikrant Massey, Mahima Makwana, and Vedika Pinto, narrates the reality. Watching it in 2026 as an adult woman, it struck all the right chords.

Musafir Cafe, adapted from Divya Prakash Dubey’s novel by the same name, belongs to this new language of love. The show is not rejecting romance or making people in love feel uncomfortable. Rather, it poses one important question: Is love enough?

While critics and audiences continue to debate over the three characters, Chander, Sudha, and Preeti, and their idea of love, I found myself relating to all of them.

Chander

Chander is, in many ways, the quintessential Indian middle-class man. A software engineer, he lives a life dictated by routine and family expectations, yet quietly nurtures an almost-dream of leaving the corporate grind behind and opening a café in the hills. His life changes when he meets Sudha through a matrimonial website. What begins as an arranged meeting soon turns into long walks through the streets of Bhopal, conversations about life, and the possibility of love.

Sudha, however, is unlike the women Chander has been conditioned to expect. A divorce lawyer, she is fiercely independent, unapologetically ambitious, and sceptical of marriage as an institution. Having witnessed relationships unravel in courtrooms every day, she refuses to romanticise commitment. Chander knows this. He understands her career aspirations, her fears, and her reluctance to marry. Yet, he chooses to love her anyway.

Sudha and Chander in Netflix’s ‘Musafir Cafe’ (Photo: Netflix) Sudha and Chander in Netflix’s ‘Musafir Cafe’ (Photo: Netflix)

Perhaps that is what makes Chander so compelling. He belongs to the school of thought that believes love can outlast differences, survive difficult conversations, and find its way through every circumstance. It is a deeply familiar Indian idea, the belief that if two people truly love each other, compromise will inevitably become common ground.

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He carries the weight of his own past and the expectations of a family that sees marriage as the natural progression of love. He is gentle and almost old-fashioned in the way he loves. His dream isn’t merely to be with Sudha; it is to build a life with her.

That is precisely where his tragedy lies. Chander believes love is powerful enough to bridge ideological differences. Sudha believes love, however sincere, cannot ask someone to become a different person. Between these two convictions exists one of the most heartbreaking questions: Is love enough when two people want fundamentally different futures?

I was 21 when I fell in love with the same idea of love. Like millennials who grew up on Shah Rukh Khan’s films, I unofficially graduated from his school of romance. It was a world where love was absolute, all-consuming, and always worth fighting for. Distance, family opposition, career choices, misunderstandings – nothing mattered if two people truly loved each other.

I carried that belief into my own relationship. Even though we were separated by cities, I never questioned where it was headed. If this was love, I believed, it had to culminate in marriage. Every disagreement felt temporary, every period of silence forgivable, every obstacle something to be overcome together. I had been conditioned to believe that love could conquer everything.

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Ideological differences? They would eventually fade. Political disagreements? Surely, they were too small to matter. We were taught that compromise was the highest expression of love. Looking back, I realise I wasn’t just in love with a person. I was in love with an idea of love. It took years to understand that while love can bridge many gaps, it cannot erase fundamentally different worldviews or force two people to want the same future.

Sudha

Sudha is perhaps the most misunderstood character in Musafir Cafe, with a section of the audience dismissing her as selfish for walking away from a man like Chander. But that reading overlooks the very essence of who she is. Sudha is not Geet from Jab We Met. She is spirited and full of warmth, yet grounded in responsibility. A divorce lawyer, she is fiercely committed to her career and determined to care for her mother after her father’s death. She is against the institution of marriage as she fears losing her identity, her freedom to societal expectations.

For Sudha, love is not about sacrificing one’s identity or abandoning years of hard work to keep a relationship alive. Choosing herself is not the same as choosing against Chander. Nor is she using him, despite his accusation in a moment of hurt. In many ways, Sudha understands Chander better than he understands himself. She sees that his dream has never been Mumbai, but it has always been opening a café in Mussoorie. That is precisely why she refuses to let him uproot his life for her.

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When Chander offers to move to Mumbai for her, Sudha refuses not because she doesn’t love him, but because she believes love should never come at the cost of selfhood. To her, love is not about dissolving your identity into someone else’s. It is about helping each other become more fully yourselves, even if that journey eventually leads you down different paths.

This is an understanding many of us arrive at only as we grow older. We realise that love, however profound, is not always enough to sustain a relationship. Mutual respect, timing, shared aspirations, and the freedom to remain yourself matter just as much. Protecting your identity is not selfishness; it is emotional maturity.

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I found myself deeply resonating with Sudha. What many perceive as selfishness is, in reality, the courage to choose yourself without diminishing the love you have for another person. Choosing yourself is not the same as abandoning a relationship.

As a woman in a patriarchal society like India, I have often felt the weight of unspoken expectations. There is always an invisible expectation that asks women to compromise, adjust, and mould themselves around the lives of others. Even with the most supportive partners, these expectations rarely disappear; they simply become quieter. Watching Sudha, I recognised that fear, the fear of slowly losing pieces of yourself in the name of love.

Preeti

The audience has largely sided with Preeti because she embodies a quiet, self-assured form of love. She never tries to compete with Sudha’s memories or erase the woman who shaped Chander’s life. She rather accepts that love is not a battle for someone’s past, but a commitment to their present.

A traveller by spirit, Preeti chooses to pause her own wandering to build Musafir Cafe alongside Chander. What begins as his dream gradually becomes theirs. She transforms the café into more than a business; it becomes a refuge for people in transit, a place where strangers feel seen, heard, and understood. In many ways, the café mirrors Preeti herself: warm, patient, and open-hearted.

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Preeti and Chander in Netflix’s ‘Musafir Cafe’ (Photo: Netflix) Preeti and Chander in Netflix’s ‘Musafir Cafe’ (Photo: Netflix)

What makes Preeti remarkable is her emotional security. She understands that Sudha will always remain an important chapter in Chander’s life. Rather than feeling threatened by that, she tells him that some people never really leave us, and that loving someone does not require erasing those who came before. She also recognises that Chander and Sudha never received the closure they deserved, and instead of standing in the way, she encourages him to confront his past. One of her most powerful beliefs is that closure is not about choosing between people but about making peace with unfinished emotions.

“Sapne evolve bhi toh ho sakte hain (Dreams can evolve),” Preeti says in the show.

What stayed with me about Preeti is her building a new space for herself in life with companionship and “evolved” dreams. Her love is not loud or possessive; it is patient enough to let Chander heal and generous enough to help him be the person he is. By standing beside him as he builds Musafir Cafe, she reminds us that sometimes the greatest act of love is giving someone the freedom to carry their past while still choosing a future with you.

The idea of ‘love conquers all’

Dr Rimpa Sarkar, Psychologist, Sentier Wellness, Mumbai, explained that the idea “love conquers all” can create unhealthy expectations. Love is powerful, she said, but psychologically, love alone cannot resolve incompatibility.

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“The belief that ‘if we love each other enough, everything will work out’ can sometimes encourage people to remain in relationships where fundamental needs, values, or boundaries are repeatedly compromised,” she said.

The expert emphasised that healthy relationships require more than love: respect, emotional safety, trust, compatibility, and effort from both people. “Sometimes the emotionally mature decision is recognising that you can deeply love someone and still not be able to build a healthy life together,” Dr Sarkar added.

Love vs career

Throwing light on why career aspirations often become a point of conflict in relationships, she highlighted that career decisions affect time, finances, lifestyle, geography, identity, and the future. “One person’s opportunity may require the other person to compromise, relocate, manage more responsibilities, or spend less time together,” she explained.

However, conflict arises when one partner begins to feel that their ambitions consistently matter less.

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“The issue, therefore, may not be the career itself, but what the decision communicates about equality, priority, and whose aspirations receive space within the relationship,” she said.

Importance of closure in relationships

Musafir Cafe suggests that closure is crucial to move on, and it doesn’t always come from a final conversation. According to Dr Sarkar, closure in a relationship can be helpful; however, people often mistake closure with a final conversation.

“Closure can also be internally created. It may involve accepting that something has ended, grieving what could have been, making meaning from the experience, and eventually deciding not to keep searching for an explanation that may never feel satisfactory. Healing does not always require receiving every answer,” Dr Sarkar stated.

The recipe for a healthy relationship

For couples trying to balance love, career, and ambition, Dr Sarkar emphasised that young adults need not permanently choose. “Healthy relationships should ideally create enough emotional space for both people to grow,” she said.

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“A good relationship should allow you to ask, ‘Can I become who I want to become while being with this person?’ Love should involve compromise, but it should not require the continuous abandonment of one’s identity. The healthiest partnerships are often those in which two people can grow individually while consciously continuing to choose a shared life,” Dr Sarkar added.

Although Musafir Cafe ended on a cliffhanger, with Chander left to choose between Sudha and Preeti, the show ultimately underscored the importance of love, timing, and emotional maturity in relationships.