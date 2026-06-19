Mumbai CEO shares 16-day digital detox lessons: ‘Everything in the world…fine without me’

Jairam Sridharan, Managing Director and CEO of Piramal Finance, recently caught the internet’s eye upon sharing his 2-week digital detox experience. Taking to LinkedIn, Sridharan shared that he was completely disconnected from work and the digital world for 16 days, and returned to 3,000 unread messages, 2,000 emails and hundreds of missed calls. However, his biggest takeaway? “Everything in the world has carried on just fine without me,” the CEO wrote in the post.

Take a look at the nine other lessons he learnt:

Dr Parth Nagda, consultant in psychiatry at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Navi Mumbai, noted that reduced exposure to negative news, comparisons, and online drama can lead to improved mental well-being during and after the detox.