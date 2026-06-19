Mumbai CEO shares 16-day digital detox lessons: ‘Everything in the world…fine without me’

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Jairam Sridharan, Managing Director and CEO of Piramal Finance, recently caught the internet’s eye upon sharing his 2-week digital detox experience. Taking to LinkedIn, Sridharan shared that he was completely disconnected from work and the digital world for 16 days, and returned to 3,000 unread messages, 2,000 emails and hundreds of missed calls. However, his biggest takeaway? “Everything in the world has carried on just fine without me,” the CEO wrote in the post.
Take a look at the nine other lessons he learnt:
Dr Parth Nagda, consultant in psychiatry at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Navi Mumbai, noted that reduced exposure to negative news, comparisons, and online drama can lead to improved mental well-being during and after the detox.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Taking a break can lead to increased face-to-face interactions, shared Dr Nagda, which in turn helps strengthen personal relationships and foster a sense of community beyond the digital realm. And without constant interruptions from social media, individuals often experience heightened focus and productivity in various aspects of their lives.
In fact, Dr Nagda said that minimising exposure to harmful content and alleviating the pressure to stay constantly connected can contribute to lower stress levels and reduced anxiety. “Disconnecting from social media, particularly before bedtime, can enhance sleep quality by reducing exposure to blue light and potential stressors,” he added.
Dr Aravind Thampi, Senior Consultant & Coordinator, Psychology & Corporate Wellness, KIMSHEALTH Trivandrum, concurred, stating that the focus should not just be on promoting responsible screen use, but also on understanding how to manage screen exposure from a young age.
“Human beings learn to use many potentially dangerous things, like knives or fire, responsibly, and they eventually become useful tools. But when it comes to screens, we receive no early training or guidance,” he said, adding that curiosity builds up, and suddenly, when they get access to a device, there is no control. We end up using it excessively.
Dr Nagda and Dr Thampi shared a few simple techniques suggested by the experts to reduce digital distractions and overload:
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.