Mumbai CEO shares 16-day digital detox lessons: ‘Everything in the world…fine without me’

Taking to LinkedIn, Jairam Sridharan shared that he was completely disconnected from work and the digital world for 16 days, and returned to 3,000 unread messages, 2,000 emails and hundreds of missed calls.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJun 19, 2026 04:06 PM IST
CEO Shares 16-Day Digital Detox LessonsCEO shares 16-day digital detox lessons. (Magnific)
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Jairam Sridharan, Managing Director and CEO of Piramal Finance, recently caught the internet’s eye upon sharing his 2-week digital detox experience. Taking to LinkedIn, Sridharan shared that he was completely disconnected from work and the digital world for 16 days, and returned to 3,000 unread messages, 2,000 emails and hundreds of missed calls. However, his biggest takeaway? “Everything in the world has carried on just fine without me,” the CEO wrote in the post.

Take a look at the nine other lessons he learnt:

Dr Parth Nagda, consultant in psychiatry at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Navi Mumbai, noted that reduced exposure to negative news, comparisons, and online drama can lead to improved mental well-being during and after the detox.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Taking a break can lead to increased face-to-face interactions, shared Dr Nagda, which in turn helps strengthen personal relationships and foster a sense of community beyond the digital realm. And without constant interruptions from social media, individuals often experience heightened focus and productivity in various aspects of their lives.

In fact, Dr Nagda said that minimising exposure to harmful content and alleviating the pressure to stay constantly connected can contribute to lower stress levels and reduced anxiety. “Disconnecting from social media, particularly before bedtime, can enhance sleep quality by reducing exposure to blue light and potential stressors,” he added.

ALSO READ | Escaping the algorithm: Why young Indians are choosing to log off

Dr Aravind Thampi, Senior Consultant & Coordinator, Psychology & Corporate Wellness, KIMSHEALTH Trivandrum, concurred, stating that the focus should not just be on promoting responsible screen use, but also on understanding how to manage screen exposure from a young age.

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“Human beings learn to use many potentially dangerous things, like knives or fire, responsibly, and they eventually become useful tools. But when it comes to screens, we receive no early training or guidance,” he said, adding that curiosity builds up, and suddenly, when they get access to a device, there is no control. We end up using it excessively.

Digital detoxes are more than necessary Digital detoxes are more than necessary in this day and age. (Source: Magnific)

Tips to plan a successful digital detox

Dr Nagda and Dr Thampi shared a few simple techniques suggested by the experts to reduce digital distractions and overload:

  • Set specific times to interact with technology and minimise distractions by turning off the notifications
  • Define a few areas or times in your house when all family members must put their devices away, such as in bedrooms and during meals.
  • Engage in a physical activity such as practising personalised yoga and meditation.
  • Fix a specific time to wake up and sleep every day
  • Go for a walk after you wake up, preferably in nature or practice yoga and meditation.
  • Before going to sleep, practice gratitude by writing in a journal or talking to family or a friend.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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