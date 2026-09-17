‘Ready for that change’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on motherhood and stepping back from her career

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in her mom-to-be era. Between flaunting her baby bump, easing her strength-training routine, and connecting with her roots, the Maa Inti Bangaram actor is slowly making space in her life to welcome a new life. For any successful actor, stepping back from the peak of their career can bring a host of conflicting feelings. And it was no different for Samantha.

During a recent chat with Hollywood Reporter India, she shared that her myositis diagnosis forced her to reframe her relationship with identity: “Up until then, I had built my identity on goals, results, performance, discipline — everything was measured by doing. And for the first time, when I was sick, I had to make peace with the fact that I wasn’t contributing in any way.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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This transition also helped her ease into motherhood and accept the idea of taking a backseat professionally. “I am truly excited, and really, I do believe it when everyone tells me, ‘Having a child changes your entire life.’ I think I’m ready for that change,” she further added.

Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist at The Answer Room, says that for many parents, particularly mothers, the arrival of a child often leads to a profound shift in identity and priorities.

Shifting identities — and why that matters

“Becoming a parent can activate a stronger need for emotional connection, caregiving, and a sense of responsibility, which naturally influences how one views work and success. As such, many women begin to reassess what fulfilment means to them, moving from external achievements to seeking a better balance between professional aspirations and family life,” she tells indianexpress.com.

Samantha works out during pregnancy. (Source: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl) Samantha works out during pregnancy. (Source: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Counselling psychologist Athul Raj adds that in the early years, children aren’t forming conscious memories, but patterns of safety, emotional response, and attunement.

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And according to him, this kind of emotional imprinting can’t be fully outsourced. “A caregiver might provide comfort, warmth, and structure, but their presence is ultimately functional. The attachment formed with a parent is different. It carries emotional weight and teaches a child whether the world is a place where closeness is safe, or something they have to earn,” he tells indianexpress.com.

Raj says that the pressure on mothers here is enormous — especially in urban India, “where professional momentum is everything, maternity often feels like a derailment”. But he reiterates that connection doesn’t demand constant physical proximity, but attuned presence when you are there. “When a mother is emotionally available, even in brief but consistent moments, that becomes the child’s emotional anchor,” he points out.

Understanding value of time

As we move through different life stages, our definition of success naturally evolves. Khangarot mentions, “Early in our careers, success may mean saying yes to every opportunity, but over time many people realise that constantly being available can lead to burnout and resentment.”

Khangarot also highlights an increased awareness of time, with many wanting to be more present during their child’s formative years. “Additionally, societal expectations and the mental load of caregiving can contribute to this change in priorities. It’s important to remember that this transition isn’t about becoming less ambitious; rather, it’s about redefining ambition in a way that aligns with one’s evolving values, emotional needs, and sense of purpose,” advises the psychologist.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.