‘Miss you and Gigi so much’: Vanessa Bryant shares an old video of late husband Kobe Bryant

Ahead of American basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s death anniversary, wife Vanessa Bryant took a trip down memory lane and shared an old video of her husband, wherein he talked about all things love, and marriage. The 38-year-old model took to Instagram recently to shared the video, which was basically a conversation between the late NBA star and former football player Lewis Howes.

“Happiness is such a beautiful journey,” Kobe says in the clip. “It has its ups and downs, whether it’s in marriage or whether it’s in a career. Things are never perfect, but through love, you continue to persevere, and you move through them, you move through them. And then through that storm, a beautiful sun emerges, and inevitably, another storm comes. And guess what? You ride that one out, too.”

“So, I think love is sort of a determination, a persistence to go through the good times and the bad times with someone or something that you truly love,” he says of the power of love, and staying committed to it.

Along with the short clip, Vanessa wrote a caption and said she loves her late husband, and that she misses him and their daughter Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on January 26, 2020, along with seven other victims.

Over the past year, Vanessa has honoured the father-daughter duo in the form of social media messages filled with love. She had shared an Instagram tribute to Kobe for their wedding anniversary on April 18. “My king, my heart, my best friend,” she had written. “Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you. ❤️.

