‘I feel at home’: The answer that helped Kaziah Liz Mejo win Miss Universe India 2026

Kaziah Liz Mejo of Kerala was crowned Miss Universe India 2026 in Jaipur this week, leaving behind Vaishnavi Gannesh from Tamil Nadu and Anushri Satavlekar from Gujarat as the first and second runners-up, respectively. During one of the crucial rounds that determine the crown, Mejo answered the final question with grace and poise and a quiet confidence that paved the way to her victory.

The final question

A jury member asked: “Can you describe the sound of silence in your life?”

Mejo replied: “Namaskaram India, and hello to the Universe. To me, silence, I believe, is what I experienced just a few minutes ago. The calm before I enter a stage. I was born and brought up on stage, as a classical dancer, as an actor and of course, as a pageant lover. I fell in love with the world of pageants, with the stage, with the spotlight. Having a microphone in my hand.”