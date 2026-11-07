Mira Kapoor recently appeared on the chat show What Women Want, hosted by Kareena Kapoor Khan, and shared her best advice for choosing a life partner.

“If you can remain friends with this person — because initially it’s attraction and then it’s love, and then it’s companionship, but through it all, can you be friends? Can you be honest with each other? Can you go on a trip and enjoy each other’s company? Can you be at home?” shared the entrepreneur.

“Sometimes, you focus so much on the wedding that you don’t realise there is a marriage. And it’s for many years, and through many versions of you…for me, it’s the friendship,” Mira, who is married to actor Shahid Kapoor, further added.