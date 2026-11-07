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Mira Kapoor recently appeared on the chat show What Women Want, hosted by Kareena Kapoor Khan, and shared her best advice for choosing a life partner.
“If you can remain friends with this person — because initially it’s attraction and then it’s love, and then it’s companionship, but through it all, can you be friends? Can you be honest with each other? Can you go on a trip and enjoy each other’s company? Can you be at home?” shared the entrepreneur.
“Sometimes, you focus so much on the wedding that you don’t realise there is a marriage. And it’s for many years, and through many versions of you…for me, it’s the friendship,” Mira, who is married to actor Shahid Kapoor, further added.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
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According to clinical psychologist Priya Parulekar, the first stage in a relationship calls for “physical attraction or chemistry”, which individuals may or may not act on, depending on how strongly they feel attracted to each other. The second stage involves a deeper mental connection that leads to emotional exclusivity.
In the final stage, the couple enters an “intellectual stage” of the relationship and enters an official partnership through marriage (or live-in), where they share responsibilities as a family.
But Parulekar believes friendship is the most important component of all three stages. “There can be no relationship at any stage – body, mind or intellect without friendship,” she tells indianexpress.com.
According to her, partners who were close friends before entering a relationship tend to know each other’s personalities, values, strengths, weaknesses, likes, and dislikes better, leading to greater acceptance and appreciation. “This pre-existing bond often transforms into a more resilient romantic relationship,” she shares.
Parulekar also mentioned that relationships built on mutual respect and trust create an environment where all parties can fully enjoy and experience things beautifully. In today’s world, that is absolutely essential in a relationship.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.