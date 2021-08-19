Mini Mathur on having ‘mortal fear of badly made cup of tea’; know all about tepidophobia

Mini Mathur’s Instagram bio states that she is a “TV host, actor, mom, travel, beauty and home design junkie….and a passionate tea brewer”. It is not surprising then that she often shares social media videos and posts of her sipping the brew and the many things associated with it.

Recently, however, she revealed that she has a “mortal fear of a badly made cup of tea”. Sharing a video on Instagram demonstrating how to make the perfect brew, the Mind The Malhotras actor added: “…Yup. It’s a thing. And it’s called tepidophobia. So for all those friends who serve me horrid tea.. here’s a tutorial in my best school headmistress voice.”

While beverages like coffee or tea are the most commonly served drinks, many people prefer them a certain way and type — with milk, without milk, with sugar or even with jaggery, among others.

As per Mini, one should keep a few points in mind while preparing tea.

When it comes to Darjeeling tea, one should not overboil the water, and soak the tea leaves for “exactly three minutes”. “Make sure you warm your cups before you pour the tea in your best cups,” she said in the video.

What exactly is Tepidophobia?

According to experts, tepidophobia is termed as the unpleasant feeling when one is presented with a lukewarm brew.

“This phobia is for real as we add more value to how relaxing our cup of freshly brewed tea can be. It comes with anxiety of not ruining it either by not brewing it well or not getting the right consistency,” Dr Preeti Singh, senior consultant, clinical psychology and psychotherapy, Paras Hospitals, Gurgaon, told indianexpress.com.

How do you like your tea? (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) How do you like your tea? (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

The expert added that it is even seen as a “sign of loss of control” which adds up to “real bad mood“.

“It is fairly common in metropolitan areas. It may be more of a change of lifestyle, and more urban than rural. It is a heightened reflection of our poor tolerance to frustration as a sign of stress,” she noted.