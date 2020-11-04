I celebrate you every single day: Ankita wishes Milind Soman on 55th birthday

Milind Soman is celebrating his 55th birthday today, November 4, 2020. On the occasion, wife Ankita Konwar took to Instagram to wish her husband with a very sweet message.
Posting pictures of the couple together, Ankita wrote, “Happy Birthday to the man who has my heart and soul. I love you with every molecule of my existence. I celebrate you every single day.”
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday to the man who has my heart and soul ❤️ I love you with every molecule of my existence. I celebrate you every single day 😘😘 . . Turned tomato red after a 12k beach run . . #happybirthday #birthdayboy🎉 #love #55 #foreverlove #celebration #runnersofinstagram #goa
Read| Milind Soman busts three myths about healthy eating and fitness
Both Milind and Ankita are known to be very passionate about fitness. From running marathons to working out at the beach, the couple set fitness goals time and again. And looks like they did not skip workout even on the actor and model’s birthday.
The pictures Ankita shared on Instagram were clicked after a 12 km beach run in Goa. “Turned tomato red after a 12k beach run,” she further wrote. Not to mention how adorable the couple looks in the pictures.
Happy birthday, Milind!
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.