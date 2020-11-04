I celebrate you every single day: Ankita wishes Milind Soman on 55th birthday

Milind Soman celebrated his 55th birthday with a 12 km beach run with wife Ankita. (Source:ankita_earthy/Instagram)

Milind Soman is celebrating his 55th birthday today, November 4, 2020. On the occasion, wife Ankita Konwar took to Instagram to wish her husband with a very sweet message.

Posting pictures of the couple together, Ankita wrote, “Happy Birthday to the man who has my heart and soul. I love you with every molecule of my existence. I celebrate you every single day.”

Both Milind and Ankita are known to be very passionate about fitness. From running marathons to working out at the beach, the couple set fitness goals time and again. And looks like they did not skip workout even on the actor and model’s birthday.

The pictures Ankita shared on Instagram were clicked after a 12 km beach run in Goa. “Turned tomato red after a 12k beach run,” she further wrote. Not to mention how adorable the couple looks in the pictures.

Happy birthday, Milind!

