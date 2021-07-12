‘You’re the water to my earth’: Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar celebrate third anniversary of their Spain wedding

While the couple's age gap made headlines everywhere, it was never an issue for them. (Photo: Instagram/@ankita_earthy)

Earlier today, Ankita Konwar posted a series of pictures on her Instagram, sharing the frame with her husband Milind Soman. The couple looked stunning in each and every picture, setting major relationship goals for their fans and followers.

While the couple got married in April 2018, they had a second wedding in Spain the same year, in the month of July. Today marks three years since that dreamy wedding.

In the caption, Konwar wrote: “Every day is an adventure, a new anniversary of something and another valentines day with you (sic).”

“3 years since we had our magical wedding in that little forest in Spain, barefoot, in front of a waterfall. Being with you is like experiencing magic, firsthand! You’re the water to my earth. Shaping me, nurturing me, growing with me. I’m grateful for this bond we share, every single living minute. Always and forever ❤️” she further wrote.

The series featured the couple in different attire and moments from their marital life, looking splendidly happy and perfect.

In August 2019, a little over one year into their wedding, Konwar had shared their love story with Humans of Bombay, of how they had met at a strange time. “I decided to move out of the country and started working with Air Asia, as a cabin crew in Malaysia. It was at that time that my then boyfriend suddenly passed away. It was heartbreaking –- it felt like there was no coming back. A couple of months later, I got posted in Chennai.

“I was staying in a hotel with my colleagues. Once, in the lobby, I saw a tall, rugged man. It was Milind Soman! I was a big fan! So I went to say hello, but he was busy. A few days later, I saw him again at the hotel’s nightclub,” she had said.

Konwar confessed she had kept looking at him, and that he had been staring back, too. “My friends urged me to go talk to him. So I asked if he’d like to dance and he obliged! There was a vibe–I could feel it! But I didn’t want to get too involved.”

While she thought Soman would forget about it, he instead “came looking for me–he had to go so he asked for my number. It was a new number, so I didn’t remember it and didn’t have my phone on me either. So he made my friend take his number and asked me to message him”.

“A few days passed by and I couldn’t get him out of my mind. So I texted him and we met again after a week, for dinner. After that, we’d constantly text and meet.”

While she opened up about her past, he promised he’d love her, and that they were “in this together”. “That’s when I knew–this was the man for me!”

Their age gap made headlines everywhere, but it was never an issue for them. “Believe it or not, we got married thrice! We had a traditional wedding in Alibaug, a white wedding in Spain under a waterfall and the third, at a place called ‘the end of the world’. He’s the best thing that’s happened to me; he taught me to let go, to fall in love, to be happy,” Konwar had said.

