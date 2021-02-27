Milind Soman and Ankita celebrate seven year anniversary; see adorable pics

The couple have been together since seven years. (Source: Ankita Konwar/Instagram)

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have always managed to give us couple goals. Taking it a notch higher this time, the couple who is celebrating their seventh anniversary today took to Instagram to share some beautiful pictures from the travels together which left their followers and well-wishers in awe. The fitness enthusiasts are known to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders. Time and again, they manage to give us some major couple goals with their appreciation posts for each other.

Sharing a picture of a warm embrace with Ankita, Milind wrote on Instagram, “After seven years of traveling together all over the world, diving to the bottom of the sea, climbing mountains, running across countries, exploring jungles and shipwrecks and deserts and volcanoes, my favourite place is still here, in your arms, sleeping, and at peace.”

Ankita on her part shared picturesque images of their travels over the years and wrote how “7 years have passed and yet it feels like a moment”. “May we always have these moments. Thank you my love, for being you,” she said.

Check out this adorable picture

In the comments, Milind wrote, “Miss you so much”.

Milind, who is currently not with Ankita, sent her a few roses on the special occasion. Ankita took to Instagram Stories to post a picture of the flowers and said, “Thank you Milind Soman for the roses, miss you.”

Ankita Konwar thanked Milind Soman for the surprise. (Source: Ankita Konwar/Instagram Stories)

Milind and Ankita, who have been together for seven years, tied the knot on April 22, 2018, in a private ceremony in Alibaug with only their close friends and family in attendance. Later that year, on July 11, Ankita got her dream wedding in Spain.

