Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar open up about their marriage and age gap in new ad

Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar do not have the time for old-fashioned ideas surrounding love and marriage. As they sit down together for a a new advertisement, for a leading toothpaste brand, the husband-wife duo reads aloud tasteless comments that people have made about their relationship, especially the age gap.

“There is a big age difference; 26 years. So, it’s the difference between my age and my mother’s age,” says Soman, while Konwar giggles.

“Age is just a number, really. Even if its a cliche to say to it, but I think it’s true,” Konwar chips in.

The couple got married in 2018, and their union raised one too many eyebrows, mostly because Soman is several years older. “If you are with somebody, like probably the whole society is really, really happy with, but you are not happy; then what’s the point?” asks Konwar.

In this initiative titled ‘#FreeToLove’, Soman and Konwar let us in on their beautiful relationship, their marriage, the first time they met, etc. “For me, when I saw her the first time, I was like, ‘oh my God’. Five years have passed (since then) but it’s still the same. I don’t know what it was, I still don’t know what it is, but whatever it is… I love it,” says Soman, a fitness enthusiast, who was recently in the capital for Pinkathon — a marathon for women.

“Conventionally, society has created these barriers for people when they fall in love; there are the people who should be together, these are the people who should get together. And those are based on many things. Race, religion, country, gender. I think there should not be any barriers. I think everybody should be free to choose… who they love, who they like. And that should just be based on the feeling that they have in their heart,” says Soman and Konwar concurs.

You can watch the full video here: