‘My home is Barack’: Michelle Obama shares poignant relationship advice

A long-lasting relationship isn’t always a bed of roses. While there are several joyful moments to cherish, a couple also has to traverse difficult and not-so-happy events. Preaching something similar, Michelle Obama took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note, giving relationship advice to youngsters. “As an adult, I’ve lived in a number of places, but as far as I’m concerned, I’ve only ever had one real home. My home is my family. My home is Barack,” she started out saying alongside a collage of four black and white pictures with Barack.

There’s a common belief that any relationship is, ideally, a 50-50 partnership. But, Michelle admitted that her marriage with Barack “has never been perfectly 50-50”. She explained, “One of us is always needing more or giving more. We have to be willing to listen to each other, honestly and without defensiveness. Only then, can we evolve together.”

So, what is the secret behind Michelle and Barack’s marriage of over 30 years? “Over the years, a lot of young people have asked me about marriage. And my response usually goes something like this: You have to prepare yourself for long stretches of discord and discomfort. You have to learn how to make real compromises in the way you’ve lived as an individual,” she answered in her post.

Many young people tend to glamourise the idea of a relationship while dating. This, according to the 58-year-old, “will lead you straight to difficulty once you’re married”. “You can’t paper over problems when you’re living with someone day in and day out,” she said.

Sharing some important questions that people must ask themselves before getting into a relationship, Michelle added, “So you’ve got to ask yourself: What are you trying to get out of this relationship? Have you truly thought it through? Do you want a wedding or do you want a lifelong partnership? Those are two very different things. Together, you are answering the question: Who are we and who do we want to be?”

Michelle and Barack, who first met in 1989 at a law firm, tied the knot on October 3, 1992. The couple share two daughters – Malia Ann Obama (24) and Sasha Obama (22).

