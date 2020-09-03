Barack and I have been broken off and on but have a strong marriage: Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama opened up on her marriage with Barack Obama in her podcast episode. (Source: barackobama/Instagram)

Michelle and Barack Obama have always been looked up to as the perfect couple, While their love and respect for each other have set goals for many other couples, their marriage, like that of many others, has not exactly been a bed of roses. And that is what the former First Lady talked about in the latest episode of the Michelle Obama Podcast.

Posting a clip from the podcast on Instagram, the Becoming author wrote, “It’s about marriage — a source of strength and perspective through times like these for so many of us. We reflect on our own marriages and experiences as parents –– and talk about the importance of honesty, authenticity, and being your true self with your partner.”

In conversation with American television host Conan O’Brien, Michelle opened up on how there were immense challenges in her marriage as well. “You have got to know that there are going to be long periods of time when you cannot stand each other…I said it on the book tour as a joke, there were times that I wanted to push Barack out the window right? And I say that because it is like you have got to know that the feelings will be intense…And these periods can last for a long time. They can last years. We do not talk about that…” she expressed.

But that does not mean you quit, said the former FLOTUS. She continued, “Young couples face these challenges and they are ready to give up because they think they are broken and I just want to say, look, if that breaks a marriage then Barack and I have been broken off and on throughout our marriage. But we have a very strong marriage and if I had given up on it, If I had walked away from it in those tough times, then I would have missed all the beauty that was there as well.”

Michelle had earlier revealed the reason she fell in love with Barack, in the first podcast episode where the former POTUS himself was invited as the guest. “One of the reasons I fell in love with you is because you are guided by the principle that we are each other’s brother’s and sister’s keepers,” she had said.

