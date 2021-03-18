Michelle or Barack Obama: Find out who is a better cook at home

Former US president and first lady, Barack and Michelle Obama have often spoken about their relationship, their love for each other, and also recounted their ups and downs over the years.

Recently, in an interview with Extra TV, the Becoming author spoke to Canadian-born American football commentator Nate Burleson and his daughter Mia about various things including her daughter’s eating habits, mental health, and being inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame. But when asked, “in the house, who is a better cook?” Michelle smiled and admitted that though “neither of us does much cooking now”…but when we were in our cooking phase, I did all of the day-to-day cooking, so I would say I was the best.” she said.

“But he had his special meals. He could make a mean chili, good stir-fry,” she added.

As part of the interview, she also spoke about her daughters’ — Sasha and Malia — eating habits, and said: “I think all kids…it takes time for their taste buds to develop. So the key for my kids was to just to get them to try it.”. “I would say, ‘Just give it a try. You may not like it now, but it will help prepare you for new and exciting flavours’,” she added.

The couple’s banter has always won hearts. A while back, Barack Obama appeared on Very Smart Brothas Book Club, and though he was asked questions regarding his memoir, A Promised Land, a young girl also asked what he thought of Michelle Obama’s looks. To this, he had expressed appreciation but also admitted he did not notice her hairdo.

Black-owned independent bookstores play a critical role in communities all across our country. I wanted to show my support, so I dropped in to surprise the folks from @MahoganyBooks & the Very Smart Brothas Book Club. Take a look. pic.twitter.com/sQdc8xY6xY — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 2, 2021

“I don’t know what it is about y’all, with Michelle and her belts. I asked Michelle about it at dinner the other night. I said, ‘Listen baby, you are gorgeous. You know, I understand completely why you are a fashion icon.’ But, I said, ‘Was your hair different? ‘Cause it didn’t look that different. Anyway, so I don’t have an answer other than just knowing she looks good and looks better than me. I understand that.”

