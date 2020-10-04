Barack and Michelle Obama celebrate 28 years of togetherness with ‘anniversary message of the best kind’

Michelle Obama invited Barack as her The couple has always been respectful and loving towards each other. (Source: AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

By providing platforms of sharing, social media has often informed us of enduring love stories. One such story is that of Barack and Michelle Obama, the former president and first lady of USA. The couple has been forever amply respectful and loving towards each other and on the occasion of their anniversary, they shared individual heartwarming wishes for the other, all the while reminding those reading to be more politically aware and involved.

“Even with everything going on, I wanted to take a moment to say happy anniversary to the love of my life. Every day with @MichelleObama makes me a better husband, a better father, and a better human. This year, while we appreciate all your well-wishes, what we’d really love is for each of you to reach out to one person in your life who might not vote. Help them get registered. Help them make a plan to cast their ballot. Send them to iwillvote.com to get started. Happy anniversary, Miche. Love you.” Barack Obama shared on Instagram.

Michelle duly responded with an “anniversary message of the best kind”. “28 years with this one. 💕 I love @BarackObama for his smile, his character, and his compassion. So grateful to have him as a partner through everything life throws at us. And this year, we have a request for you — pick one person in your life who might not vote and make sure they do. Tell us about it in the comments! That’s an anniversary message of the best kind. Love you, Barack.”

Maybe this is how happiness looks like.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd