‘Meri taraf se hi hoga kuch’: Hina Khan on her low-conflict relationship with Rocky Jaiswal

“First of all, we don’t fight, maybe once every two years or a year we will fight… woh bhi meri hi taraf se hi hoga kuch. Woh ladai mein believe hi nahi karta, aur phir chahe galti kisi ki bhi ho, he tries. I think we have reached that stage in our life… aise bachon waala nahi hai—mujhe manao, mujhe ye karo. Agar meri galti hai, I will say sorry. Uski galti hai, woh sorry bol dega,” Hina Khan said while speaking about her relationship with husband Rocky Jaiswal in an interview with Zoom.

Her honest reflection on her relationship challenges romantic cliches. There’s no dramatic reconciliation, no emotional theatrics—just accountability, calm communication, and the quiet confidence of two adults who no longer see conflict as a battleground.

But does a relationship with rare fights signal emotional maturity? According to Dr Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant–Psychiatry at Aakash Healthcare, the answer lies not in the absence of conflict, but in how a couple handles emotional differences.

Is low conflict a sign of emotional maturity?

“Low conflict can absolutely reflect emotional maturity,” Dr Shankar explains. “When partners have learned to regulate their emotions, communicate openly, and address differences respectfully, arguments naturally reduce.”

Such relationships, she says, are built on trust, empathy, and self-awareness. Partners don’t feel the need to escalate disagreements because they feel secure enough to express themselves without fear of being dismissed or misunderstood.

However, Dr Shankar adds an important caveat: “Low conflict becomes unhealthy when it stems from avoidance rather than understanding. If one or both partners suppress their needs to ‘keep the peace,’ unresolved emotions can later emerge as resentment or emotional distancing.”

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Outgrowing the need to be ‘manaofied’

Heena’s comment about moving past the phase of needing constant reassurance—mujhe manao, mujhe ye karo—reflects a deeper psychological shift.

“This transition marks emotional independence,” says Dr Shankar. “When individuals stop relying on their partner to regulate every emotional reaction, relationships become more balanced and less draining.”

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That said, Dr Shankar adds that emotional reassurance doesn’t disappear entirely. “Healthy relationships still require warmth, affection, and empathy. The difference is that reassurance becomes supportive, not compensatory.”

Peace vs. being truly heard

In relationships where one partner doesn’t “believe” in fighting and is quick to resolve issues, there’s a fine line between harmony and emotional bypassing.

“Peace should never come at the cost of being unheard,” Dr Shankar emphasises. “Pacifying a partner without truly understanding their emotional experience can feel dismissive, even if intentions are good.”

She notes that psychological safety grows when both partners feel equally heard—not just settled. Active listening, curiosity about the root of discomfort, and emotional validation matter more than quick resolutions.

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“When issues are rushed past, suppressed feelings can accumulate. Healthy conflict resolution isn’t about avoiding disagreement—it’s about engaging with it constructively,” she adds.

Why apologising without ego sustains intimacy

One of the strongest threads in Heena’s statement is mutual accountability—whoever is wrong apologises.

“Apologising without ego is a cornerstone of emotional intimacy,” says Dr Shankar. “It signals respect, empathy, and prioritising the relationship over personal pride.”

Such accountability fosters trust and emotional safety, allowing partners to be vulnerable without fear of blame or defensiveness. Over time, this openness deepens connection and reduces long-term resentment.

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“Ego-driven defensiveness, on the other hand, erodes trust,” Dr Shankar warns. “When accountability is missing, partners may feel unseen or invalidated, leading to emotional withdrawal.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.