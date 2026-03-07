Mere sabse ache dost mere ghar ke andar hain’: Jaya Bachchan on companionship in marriage

On her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan reflected on companionship in marriage. Responding to a question about whether romance should come between friendship, she said, “Mere sabse ache dost mere ghar ke andar hein…My husband is my best friend. I don’t hide anything from him.”

Her statement shifts the focus from grand gestures of romance to emotional transparency and friendship within marriage. To understand what this kind of bond means psychologically, we spoke to Dr Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant–Psychiatry at Aakash Healthcare, who explained that friendship within marriage creates a foundation of emotional safety. “When spouses share a close friendship, it strengthens trust and open communication. Emotional safety allows individuals to process stress, disappointments and life transitions more effectively.”

She adds that the ability to feel understood reduces internal strain. “Feeling heard and accepted by a partner decreases loneliness and anxiety. Over time, this contributes to greater emotional resilience.”

Studies suggest that couples who describe each other as close friends often report lower perceived stress and greater life satisfaction. Emotional support within marriage can even reduce levels of stress hormones, Dr Shankar elaborates.

Aren’t personal boundaries equally important?

While closeness is beneficial, Dr Shankar emphasises that healthy marriages also require boundaries. “Personal boundaries are essential, even in deeply connected relationships. They allow each partner to maintain their identity and emotional balance.”

Without boundaries, closeness can turn into over-dependence. “Healthy boundaries prevent emotional exhaustion, resentment and excessive reliance on one another. Respecting personal space strengthens mutual respect.”

She adds that independence and intimacy are not opposites. “A psychologically healthy marriage balances connection with individuality. When both partners feel secure in themselves, the relationship becomes more stable.”

How does emotional safety in marriage influence physical health?

1) The psychological impact of a marriage often affects physical health more than people realise. “Emotional safety reduces chronic low-level stress, which directly impacts physical health outcomes,” says Dr Shankar.

2) When a person feels secure in their relationship, the body responds accordingly. “Lower stress hormone levels can improve sleep quality, help regulate blood pressure and support immune functioning.”

3) Conversely, ongoing emotional tension can have measurable consequences. “Persistent relational stress may impair sleep, increase inflammation and raise cardiovascular risk over time. The state of a marriage can significantly influence long-term physical well-being.”

Dr Shankar concludes, “When friendship, trust and emotional safety are present in a marriage, both partners are better equipped to handle life’s challenges. It is not just about companionship — it is about creating a psychologically secure environment that supports mental and physical health.”