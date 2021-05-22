How to calm yourself if COVID-related news is making you anxious

With the lockdown back in our lives and the second wave in force, many of us may be spending a major part of our free time looking at mobile devices. This means that we spend more time on social media consuming a lot of content, including news. Each one of us has witnessed a casualty among our relatives, friends or colleagues which has traumatised us to the core. And it has given rise to anxiety and stress while watching the news only worsens it.

How do we take care of our mental health in such a scenario?

“Holding onto negative emotions and experiences can harm our mental well-being, increase levels of anxiety and stress, or simply cause a lack of motivation to do anything. If we release them from our mind and body in a healthy way, we will save ourselves from its adverse impact,” explains Samira Gupta, life coach and executive presence coach, Auraa Image Management and Consulting.

Here are a few ways to help you calm yourself down amidst the pandemic

Get rid of your hyper-vigilant self

As humans, it is our instinct to become defensive in the face of threat or loss. “This habit encourages us to focus on the bad over good. Hence, consciously shift your focus to the things you are grateful for whenever you spiral into negative emotions,” adds the life coach.

Practice forgiveness

Holding onto grudges increases the weight on our shoulders. It is forgiveness that helps overcome the ill-feeling. When we let go of the distasteful experiences, we feel lighter and more motivated to move forward.

Build on your emotional resilience

Gupta says, “Like a rubber band that does not get de-shaped despite being stretched hard, similarly, no matter how hard your negative emotions pull you, you have the potential to bounce back.”

Express your emotions

Keeping a bucket full of emotions trapped within can have implications. If there are situations that make you feel uncomfortable, it is best to speak about them with your loved ones. Don’t hesitate in reaching out to them.

Avoid blaming

“When we shift the blame to a person, situation or experience, we lose control of ourselves and our emotions. Instead, believe that you did the best you could in the given situation and make peace with it,” she explains.

Be grateful and talk yourself out of situations

While these challenging times have forced us to experience tough losses in different forms, it is also important to focus on things we are grateful for.

“One of the biggest mistakes that we make is to indulge in negative self-talk. One has to constantly remind themselves to repeat positive affirmations. Your brain has no brain of its own. It will believe all that you feed it with,” adds the life coach.

Take time-out

If you feel over anxious, take time out from whatever disturbs you or simply disengage. “Time-out from the news, from social media and from calls. You deserve it. Spending time with yourself alone can help you unwind and feel rejuvenated,” she suggests. Keep these tips in mind if you choose to go on a social detox.

