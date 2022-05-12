scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Why do people come back after ghosting? Here are four possible reasons

To 'ghost' a person means to "not officially end something, but simply just disappear", says an expert

May 12, 2022
May 12, 2022 5:30:18 pm
ghosting, what is ghosting, why do people come back after ghosting, men ghosting, communicating after ghosting, indian express newsThey may try to weasel their way back into your life with some excuse for their disappearing act, because there was no real closure. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

The term ‘ghosting’ has become popular of late in the dating culture. It simply means pulling a vanishing act on a person, going incommunicado on them. Shahzeen Shivdasani, a relationship expert and millennial author of the book Love, Lust and Lemons explains that to ‘ghost’ a person means to “not officially end something, but simply just disappear”.

“While many have fallen prey to this horrible tactic, ghosters tend to find a way to creep back into your life after treating you this way,” she says.

ALSO READ |When it comes to dating advice, why is it always women who must improve?

According to her, these could be the four possible explanations behind them reaching out to you again; read on.

1. They’re bored

When they have no other options they may remember the one option that they took for granted. They may try to weasel their way back into your life with some excuse for their disappearing act, because there was no real closure. Without closure, they’re hoping you may accept their reason when you finally get one.

2. They’ve just been dumped

You may think your ghoster has returned because they missed you. Sometimes, people use other people for attention. They might be going through a breakup and feeling insecure about themselves. A quick ego boost by someone who had feelings for them could make them feel better.

3. They don’t want you to move on

They may see your Instagram posts and notice you are living your best life. While they may not want to commit to getting to know you or dating you, they want to ensure you are always available to them, thus not allowing you to officially move on.

ALSO READ |What is ‘haunting’? Everything you need to know about the latest dating trend

4. They realised they were wrong

It is rare, but sometimes people freak themselves out and walk away from something great because of their internal battle of not feeling good enough or ready. A ghoster can genuinely realise their mistake and try to fix it. It is up to you whether you think they are worthy of your time and energy.

“Regardless of the reasoning, ghosting is a horrible thing. Make sure that if a ghoster returns, you call them out on their behaviour. Do not buy into their excuses as neglecting you, ignoring you, and purposely disappearing on you is a choice they made. If you decide to give him or her a chance, do it cautiously,” Shivdasani concludes.

