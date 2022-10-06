scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Melinda Gates opens up about divorce with Bill Gates: ‘Unbelievably painful, in innumerable ways’

"I had some reasons I just couldn't stay in that marriage anymore," the philanthropist said

They were married for nearly three decades

Melinda French Gates and Bill Gates, who were married for nearly three decades, announced their divorce in May 2021 which was eventually finalised in August that year. Despite the separation, the couple continues to run their foundation — the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation — together. However, her “unbelievably painful’ divorce hasn’t been easy for Melinda, something she recently opened up about in a new interview.

“I had some reasons; I just couldn’t stay in that marriage anymore,” she told Fortune. “But the odd thing about Covid is that it gave me the privacy to do what I needed to do. It’s unbelievably painful, in innumerable ways, but I had the privacy to get through it.”

Reflecting on the difficulty to continue working with her ex-husband, the philanthropist added, “I kept working with the person I was moving away from, and I needed to show up and be my best self every single day. So even though I might be crying at 9 AM and then have to be on a video conference at 10 AM with the person I’m leaving, I have to show up and be my best.”

This helped Melinda learn that “as a leader, I could do it”.

She also revealed that her “main concern” during this turbulent time was protecting their three children – Jennifer (25), Rory (23) and Phoebe (19). “My main concern, of course, was trying to protect my kids through it. And we got to the other side,” she said.

According to the former computer scientist, she felt like she “needed to take a different path”. “We knew that the divorce was going to be a surprise to people, and I felt bad about that. I don’t question myself now. Not at all. I gave every single piece of myself to this marriage. I was committed to this marriage from the day we got engaged and until the day I got out of it.”

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 09:40:46 pm
